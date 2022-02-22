In less than a month, Ocean City, Md.’s largest Italian-American festival will reopen its doors for the first time in two years. Inside, the aroma of homecooked Italian foods will greet visitors, from minestrone soup to pasta and meatballs and sausages, fried dough specialties, and baked goods, including breads, cakes, muffins and more — all from the kitchens and recipes of local Italian-American home cooks.
The festival will take place on March 19, in St. Andrew’s Hall, at Sinepuxent Avenue and 144th Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The festival is sponsored by the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships and other charitable endeavors.
Food may be the focus of the annual celebration, but it is not the only attraction. As in past years, the St. Joseph’s Festival will feature raffles for gift baskets; silent auctions with prizes from restaurants, local stores and grocery stores; the sale of specialty Italian items; and St. Joseph articles for sale. Also available to bid on will be tickets from area professional sports teams, as well as team-themed gift baskets. All of that will come with a backdrop of Italian music provided by Baltimore’s Mario Monaldi band.