The owners of the Cottage Café Restaurant & Pub near Bethany Beach announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that they have sold the restaurant to Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group.
“The Cottage Café has such a sweet spot in the hearts of so many locals and visitors,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “Because the restaurant is in a fast-growing area, it attracts a loyal following and a new fan base.”
Tom Neville and Brent Poffenberger started the restaurant in 1993 in Ocean City, Md., after graduating from Shepherd University in West Virginia. In 1994, they opened a second Cottage Café near Bethany, in the spot where it is today.
In the early days, both partners cooked.
“We did everything,” Neville said. “We worked 80-hour weeks. But the hard work paid off.”
The partners later opened the Bethany Boathouse, which they are keeping.
“Owning two restaurants has been rewarding, but now we want to spend more time with our families,” Poffenberger said. “We feel fortunate that a local family-owned company like SoDel Concepts is interested in the Cottage Café. It’s important that we leave it in good hands. We are confident that SoDel will continue the tradition of great service to our guests, and, maybe most importantly, they will take care of our staff.”
Kammerer said customers and staff should not expect the 240-seat restaurant to change. All of the local favorites, including the bestselling pot roast, will remain on the menu.
“The Cottage Café is family-friendly, and it will stay that way,” Kammerer said. “They don’t make coastal restaurants like this anymore, and we are proud to continue Tom and Brent’s legacy.”