Coming back from COVID, the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park (Friends) plan to hold two back-to-back events on Saturday, Sept. 10: the Youth Fishing Tournament in the morning and the Annual Chocolate Tasting in the afternoon.
The Friends annual Chocolate Tasting Festival brings together many kinds of chocolate, all available at the Officer’s Club in the Park, from 1 to 4 p.m. The Chocolate Tasting features chocolate candy and baked goods prepared by local volunteers. Admission to the event costs $8, including tickets good for six tastes. Additional tastes go for 50 cents apiece. There will also be a selection of chocolate baked goods to take home from the bake-sale table. (Attendees should not bring their own containers.)
There will also be raffles of gift baskets.
Park entry fees are in effect and are not included.
That morning, the Friends will hold their annual Youth Fishing Tournament at the fishing pier in the park. The tournament, for youths 15 or younger, will register contestants starting at 7 a.m. Fishing can begin as early as 8 a.m. and continues until 11 a.m., when the judging will take place and the prizes will be awarded to the winners. The first 50 contestants will receive a free commemorative T-shirt. There is a $10 entrance fee. The rain date for the contest will be Sunday, Sept. 11.
The fishing pier, originally built by the U.S. Army for use during World War II, was refurbished in 2016 and is a favorite fishing spot for in-the-know anglers, organizers noted. The pier offers views of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and the lighthouses on the breakwater, as well as fishing. Fishing supplies and refreshments are available at the pier’s concession stand.
A family visit to the park offers an array of activities to help earn (or work off) that chocolate high. There are trails for walking, or borrow a bicycle at the Barn and ride around the park. Children can enjoy hours of fun on the equipment in the playground. The whole family can play disc golf on the course across the street from the playground, and then there’s the beach. These are just a few of the activities available to park visitors. Park entrance fees will be applicable for both events.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who donate their time to promote the park. In addition to their educational activities, Friends volunteers participate in a monthly Trails Day and a variety of other direct activities within the park. Finally, Friends raise money for specific park projects, such as the Bike Barn, the park playground, and the recent addition of three water fountains in the park.
For more information about the Friends’ current and past projects and for information about joining or volunteering, visit their website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org, e-mail them at fochsp@gmail.com or call them at (302) 858-6127.