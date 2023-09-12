The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be at George H.P. Smith Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon, and at 10 a.m. in the demo tent, Chef Drew from Chesapeake & Maine will be representing the Dogfish family with a demonstration of their oyster program.
He will be presenting three different oysters: Arrowhead, Orchard Point and one variety from Maine, plus Seaquench Mignonette and a Golden Beet cocktail sauce. It’s Delaware meets Maine! It’s an early fall demo with some sampling to boot.
Market customers will find fresh ginger and lemongrass, special apple ciders, figs, pears, freshly picked apples, a variety of sweet carrots, new lettuces, broccoli, lima beans, beets, fall potatoes, green beans, haricots verts (French green beans), multi-colored pole beans, shallots, garlic, Japanese cucumbers, sweet and hot peppers, tomatoes, sweet corn, eggplant, arugula, kales, pork sausages, chops, and ribs, hamburger and all cuts of beef, the best free-range chicken — both whole and parts — oysters, hand-picked crab meat, crab soups, different honey varieties including butter bean, mushrooms, eggs, yogurt, milk, butter, ice cream, kombucha, jams, fresh-baked breads, apple-cider donuts, pastries made with fruit from the vendors at the market, cut-flower bouquets, locally roasted coffee and coffee drinks, cold-pressed juices made from local fruits and veggies, and more.
Parking is limited, so customers should walk or bike to the market if they are able. For those who must drive to the market, one of the closest places to park is the Lewes Elementary School parking lot. Park in the lot with access from Savannah Road, and there is an opening to the park by the pole barn. There is a slight slope after the opening leading to the market, which is very close. Thanks to Beebe Healthcare, there is also parking at their rear outdoor parking lot right next to an entrance to the park.
The HLFM website www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether or not they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer may pick up at the vendor tent in the market. Customers can sign up to receive the market’s weekly newsletter on the HLFM website. The market’s newsletters list demos, what each farmer/ producer is bringing to each Saturday market, upcoming events, and more. Customers may also email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org and ask to be added to the list.
The Market accepts SNAP, WIC and SFMNP benefits, and continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. Go to the SNAP tent to process SNAP/EBT.
The HLFM continues its Food Pantry Purchase Program. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk, and other food from growers at the market to donate to this program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to food pantries including Epworth and Casa San Francisco.