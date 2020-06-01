On Saturday morning, June 6, CHEER will be the first nonprofit in the state to distribute USDA Farmers to Families food boxes to seniors in Sussex County. The event will take place at the CHEER Community Center, Sand Hill Road, Georgetown, 8 a.m. until noon.
The USDA food boxes offer a variety of foods:
• Meat Box (16 pounds) — 1 cooked ham (9-12 pounds) and 5 pounds of hot dogs (eight or 10 hot dogs to a pack);
• Produce Box (10.5 pounds) — 3 apples, 3 oranges, 4 potatoes, 3 onions, 3 cucumbers, 2 sweet potatoes;
• Cheese Box (4.9 pounds) — 2 Peanut Snackers, 1 Colby Jack cracker cut, 1 Swiss cracker cut, 1 Swiss cube, 1 mild cube, 1 mild airline snack bar, 1 PJ twin-pack slices;
• Milk — 1 half gallon of 2% milk.
The tractor-trailer of food will arrive at CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Rd., Georgetown, around 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. The unloading, sorting and packing will take place from around 8 to 10 a.m. Then, volunteer pick-up and delivery will take place from around 10 a.m. until noon.
Volunteers are needed to unload, sort, pack, carry, load, check-in, drive, set-up, direct traffic. (Unloaders, sorters, packers, carriers and loaders must be able to lift at least 25 pounds.)
To volunteer, contact Elizabeth Walls, CHEER volunteer director, at (302) 515-3040 or email ewalls@cheerde.com. For more information, contact Carolyn O’Neal, CHEER community relations director, at (302) 515-3040 or email carolyno@cheerde.com.