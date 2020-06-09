Traffic was steady Saturday morning, June 6, in the parking lot of the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown as volunteers arrived between 10 a.m. and noon to pick up USDA food boxes that were part of the federal Farmers to Families food distribution program.
A semi-trailer truck arrived in Georgetown at 6 a.m. loaded with tons of the boxes that contained meat, produce, cheese products and milk. Dozens of CHEER staff, family members and friends were waiting to volunteer to help sort and pack 300 boxes for delivery. The 30 staff members and more than 90 public volunteers ensured that senior citizens CHEER members in Sussex County will be nutritionally sustained during the COVID-19 quarantine.
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is a partnership with national, regional and local suppliers to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products to supplement citizens who have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHEER is an independent non-profit that services the needs of senior citizens in Sussex County. It is the first non-profit in Delaware to take advantage of the Farmers to Families program to aid its senior members.