CHEER is hosting its 12th annual Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will take place at the Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, located at 20520 Sand Hill Road, off Route 9, east of Georgetown. This year’s event will feature Georgetown Fire Company’s 100-year-old American LaFrance fire apparatus.
In addition to the dozens of vehicles on display in the parking lot, the traditional Champagne Luncheon returns this year. It will feature 65 feet of assorted foods prepared by the CHEER Nutrition staff. On the menu will be Chicken Marsala, baked ham, cocktail meatballs, au gratin potatoes, green beans, scrambled eggs, sausage/bacon, cream chipped beef with biscuits, potato salad, macaroni salad, dinner rolls with butter, assorted desserts and champagne mimosas.
Lunch tickets cost $30 each, and the meal is open to the public from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
At 1 p.m., trophies will be awarded to vehicles in the show in multiple classes. All participants will receive a dash plaque. Pre-registration, at $55 per vehicle, is recommended. A free luncheon ticket is included in the registration price. All vehicles must be registered and positioned by 10 a.m. or will not be judged. To register, either go online at www.cheerde.com, or call (302) 853-4200, (302) 853-4199 or (302) 745-5566 for more information.
The car show is free to the public. Organizers encouraged attendees to use caution in the new road patterns, and abide by traffic and parking instructions so that all may remain safe.
All monies raised from the event will benefit CHEER Services for Sussex County senior citizens. CHEER is a private, non-profit agency providing services to citizens 60 or older through a variety of programs to promote a healthy physical, mental and emotional lifestyle. Its mission is to keep senior citizens healthy and safe in their own homes.