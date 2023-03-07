On Wednesday, March 15, local food writer Denise Clemons will present a talk based on her book, “A Culinary History of Southern Delaware.” She will describe the history behind local ingredients and cooking techniques from the time of the Nanticoke Indians through the foods still beloved today, including scrapple, beach plums and muskrat.
The event is sponsored by the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee and will take place in Town Hall, 214 Garfield Parkway, at 5 p.m.
Denise Clemons holds a bachelor’s degree in biopsychology from Vassar College and a master’s degree in writing from Johns Hopkins University. She spent the early years of her career as an executive in the technology industry, then turned to the non-profit arena, focusing on museums. She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Rehoboth Art League and the Lewes Historical Society. She is past-regent of the Col. David Hall Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and serves the group at the state and national levels.
Clemons has written a weekly food column for the Cape Gazette newspaper since 2005, and her award-winning book “A Culinary History of Southern Delaware” was published by the History Press. She has published fiction, non-fiction and poetry in journals, chapbooks and anthologies. She conducts writing workshops, cooking demonstrations and history lectures across the region.
Since 2005, the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee has been sponsoring cultural events during the off-season. Topics of interest run the gamut from shipwrecks and treasures to music and historic tales. All programs are free and open to the public.