Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the promotion of Derek Cantwell to executive chef at Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island, one of the hospitality group’s newest restaurants.
“Derek has been with SoDel Concepts since 2020, and he has demonstrated that he is a natural-born leader and talented chef,” Kammerer said. “He exemplifies the SoDel Concepts culture, which is committed to our guests, our team and our community.”
Cantwell, who grew up in South Carolina, attended Temple University in Philadelphia and interned at Alinea in Chicago, which has received three stars from the Michelin Guide. Back in Philly, he worked at Caribou Café, a Parisian bistro.
“I fell in love with the challenges and the excitement of the industry,” Cantwell said. “Every day is different, and this is an industry that rewards you for hard work and dedication.”
Cantwell joined SoDel Concepts as a line cook at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar near Bethany Beach, the hospitality group’s flagship restaurant.
He moved to Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick in late 2021. The restaurant, which opened in fall 2021, is the third Matt’s Fish Camp under the SoDel Concepts umbrella. The original location is in North Bethany, the second in Lewes.
Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for SoDel Concepts, said Cantwell brings a fresh eye and creativity to the culinary team.
“He knows that making ‘beautiful, simple food’ isn’t easy,” Ruley said. “Without a lot of fuss, the ingredients and the skill must shine through every time.”
Cantwell said it is humbling to bring joy to the restaurant’s guests.
“A plate of food is much more than something to eat,” he said. “It’s a way to share a passion and to connect at a table. All the hardworking folks at Matt’s Fish Camp feel the same way, and it’s rewarding to be surrounded by goal-oriented people.”
Cantwell and his wife, Nina, have three children, Claire, Logan and Olivia. They live in Berlin, Md.
