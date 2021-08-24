Local businesswoman and owner of Bethany Beach’s Topsail Steamer Danielle Mahon received three major business awards in August. Topsail Steamer was ranked as one of the nation’s fastest growing private companies by Inc. 5000. Topsail Steamer is number 594 on the Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Topsail Steamer was also the recipient of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Award — the TripAdvisor award for the top 10 percent of restaurants in the world.
Mahon was also recently named the Entrepreneur of the Year by the Greater Wilmington Business Journal — the top prize for the 2021 Coastal Entrepreneur Awards.
“These awards belong to our Topsail family members who work at our stores up and down the East Coast. They are my inspiration, and the reason Topsail Steamer has continued to be successful year after year,” said a grateful Mahon.
Since 2017, Topsail Steamer has sold their signature steam pots prepared with fresh local seafood, meats, veggies and homemade seasonings to take home, steam, eat and enjoy. Mahon opened the first location in Topsail Island, N.C., and since then, has opened a location in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., three more in New Jersey and the newest one, in Bethany Beach.
When the pandemic hit, Topsail Steamer was able to change their business model. They teamed up with the food-delivery company Goldbelly and started shipping their seafood all over the country. Today, Topsail Steamer ships to all 50 states.
“The pandemic was just a challenge for us, but it forced us to rethink everything and now, everybody in the United States can enjoy our seafood experience,” Mahon said.
For more information about Topsail Steamer, visit www.topsailsteamer.com.