Ray Sander, president of Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), announced this week that the Delaware Botanic Gardens will hold a “Virtual” Annual Dinner on Friday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sander noted that the tradition of the annual event began at Good Earth Market with the late Matt Haley and with Sue Ryan.
“For the last two years, we have celebrated at the DBG site,” Sander explained. “This year, the COVID-19 situation necessitated innovation and flexibility. Fortunately, our long-time partner, SoDel Concepts, has perfected the virtual dinner concept, and Scott Kammerer and his great team are presenting an amazing five- course dinner with a special cocktail.”
Ted and Kami Banks of Banks Wines & Spirits in Millville have again agreed to contribute the wines. Each guest will receive a five- course Tuscan-inspired dinner and cocktail; couples will receive a bottle of Conti Di San Bonifacio Pinot Grigio and a bottle of Conti Di San Bonifacio Sangiovese. Single diners will receive one bottle of wine, either Pinot Grigio or Sangiovese.
Tickets for this fundraising dinner cost $275 per couple or $138 per single, and can be purchased online at delawaregardens.org/new-events/2020-dinner-tickets.
Dinners will be available for contactless, curbside pickup on Sept. 25 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at one of three SoDel restaurants: Catch 54 near Fenwick Island, Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View or Bluecoast in Rehoboth Beach. When ordering tickets, diners will specify at which restaurant they will pick-up their dinner, the time they will pick-up, and, for singles, which wine they want with their meal. There will also be a “surprise” DBG gift bag.
A few days before the dinner, diners will receive via email the instructions on how to access the Virtual Dinner from Mike Zygmonski, SoDel Concepts wine director. The online program will include SoDel chefs previewing the courses that they prepared.
Count Manfredo Di San Bonifacio will join the program from his vineyards in Tuscany and will offer insights about the wines featured. Live piano and vocals will be provided by local artist Vincent Varrassi.
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director, said, “The virtual dinner is a fun way to enjoy great food and to connect with the DBG community. It will begin at 6 p.m. and can be watched by our dinner guests on a home computer or cell phone as they enjoy the food and libations.”
The evening will feature a Challenge Match to raise funds to match the $25,000 challenge offered by two DBG, Ron Bass and George Robbins. Donations can be made online or by returning the pledge card, which will be included in the gift bag.
Swed added, “There are opportunities to become a dinner sponsor and to contribute to the Challenge Match even if you cannot attend this unique virtual event. Please go to delawaregardens.org/new-events/2020-dinner-sponsorships. Thank you and please join us!”
The SoDel Concepts/DBG Virtual Dinner menu includes the following:
- First shared course — Finocchiona & Romano Toscano Fennel Garlic Sausage, Pecorino Romano, Pickled Fennel Salad and Blistered Grapes;
- Second Shared Course — White Anchovy & Panzanella Salad House Bread, Baywater Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Red Onion, Vinegar & Oil and Sea Salt;
- Third Shared Course — Pinzimonio & White Truffle Ricotta Baby Carrots, Radish, Fennel, Bell Pepper, San Bonifacio Virgin Oil and Cracked Pepper;
- Fourth Course — Cacciucco Prawn, Mussels, Squid, Fin Fish, White Wine Tomato Broth, Red Chilies, Garlic and Sage.
- Shared Dessert — Vin Santo Olive Oil Cake Golden Raisin & Apricot Compote, Bergamot, Pine Nut Almond Crunch and Vanilla Bean.
- Cocktail — Tito’s Harvest Apple Ginger Spritz.
“The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in Southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”