Those who are stuck in a wine rut can go to Collin Hoofnagle, the general manager of Bluecoast Seafood Grill near Bethany Beach, for the solution.
“Our wine list is ripe with unique styles of wine from unexpected regions,” Hoofnagle said. “But we also offer some familiar selections, such as chardonnay and pinot noir.”
Wine Spectator agrees. Bluecoast is one of 11 Delaware restaurants that recently received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. It is the sixth consecutive year that Bluecoast has been honored.
Hoofnagle recently passed his Level 1 sommelier exam, and here are a few of his picks from Bluecoast’s wine list:
• When you want to sparkle — Jean Josselin, “Cuvee des Jean,” Extra Brut Champagne
Hoofnagle appreciates any excuse to pop a bottle of bubbles, and Cuvee de Jean is “fresh but powerful,” he said. Indeed, it’s robust enough to stand up to an entire meal and not just appetizers, he said.
• When you belly up to the raw bar — Skouras, Peloponnese Assyrtiko
The crisp, refreshing wine from Greece has a touch of salinity, Hoofnagle said. “It’s best enjoyed with raw oysters and warm summer evenings at the beach,” he noted.
• When you want a solid selection — Ramey, Russian River Chardonnay
Many Bluecoast customers consider chardonnay the king — and no wonder. “Most of our dishes pair perfectly with the rich but delicate chardonnay from David Ramey,” he explained.
Ramey is bright and balanced, making it a perfect match for the restaurant’s signature dish, lobster cavatappi, and sea scallops with creamed corn, he said.
• When you love red wine, every day — Torres, “Secret del Priorat,” Red Blend, Priorat, Spain, 2019
Familia Torres has been making world-class wines in Spain’s Penedes region for more than 150 years, and “Little Secrets of Priorat” is Hoofnagle’s new favorite red by the bottle.
The wine is a blend of garnacha, Cariñena, cabernet and merlot.
“It shows of dark cherry, wild blackberries, ripe dates, dried figs, tobacco and leather,” he said. “This is a wine I could drink every night with dinner.”