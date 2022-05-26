The Bethany Beach Farmers’ Market (BBFM) will be opening for its 2022 season on the first weekend after Memorial Day, Sunday, June 5. This year, joining vendors of past years will be some new vendors offering a new variety of meat, fish, eggs, drinks, greens and floral arrangements.
“We are excited to now be able to bring Story Hill Farm, 302 Aquaponics and River Cottage to Bethany Beach’s Market. They offer a wide variety of differing products from previous years, which we are sure will be welcomed by our customers,” Ron Calef and Nancy Sager, BBFM Board of Directors members, said.
Located just north of Dover, 302Aquaponics offers a full range of totally organic greens grown within their 15,000 square foot aquaponic greenhouse. Doug and Katie Woods, the 302 owners, use tilapia fish for water nutrients, providing a filtered growing medium completely free of any chemicals.
“This method is sustainable and environmentally friendly. All greens are grown year-round within their climate-controlled facility protected from insects and disease.”
They said 302 will offer lettuce, kale, Swiss chard and herbs, as well as tilapia and eggs, at the BBFM.
“We are thrilled to welcome this exciting new farmer to our market.”
Story Hill Farms is located near Frankford and operated by Steve and Helen Raleigh. They are raising heritage-breed North American native livestock, including Randall cattle. Four new calves have arrived this spring, adding to a growing herd. They will not have beef in the market this year. But they will have pork (bacon and sausage), eggs, root beer/birch beer, peanut butter and sea salt, all raised/produced locally on their farm. (They do maintain an on-site farm store, for those who miss them at the market.)
River Cottage, located on Cedar Neck Road in Ocean View, is owned and operated by Dawn DuCoty, next to the VFW, near the Indian River Bay.
“Dawn’s specialty is fun, affordable native floral arrangements. She also brings seasonal lettuce, tomatillos and whatever pops up in her eclectic gardens. River Cottage debuted mid-season last year, and we are thrilled to have Dawn return this year.”
Vendors from previous years will be returning, including Bennett Orchards with blueberries and peaches; Davidson’s exotic mushrooms; Ficner Farm’s produce; Fresh Harvest Hydroponics; Herbs Spice & Everything Nice; Honey Bee Lake Apiary; Lavender Fields; Old World Breads; and Wimbrow Farms produce.
The Bethany Beach Farmers’ Market will be open from June 5 through Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon, at the corner of Garfield Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue, across from the PNC Bank.