Those who are in downtown Bethany Beach between 5th and Cedarwood streets, and feeling hungry, can now get Bethany Blues barbecue biked right to them.
“While we are really having to tailor a lot of things this summer season to keep everyone safe, this is a brighter spot in our service where we can really provide a sense of normalcy and fun via bike delivery. It’s safe and easy, and a small luxury we are happy to provide downtown,” said Zach Warner, director of operations for the Bethany Beach location.
Warner said that Bethany Blues of Bethany is really jazzed on their new set of two wheels and have aimed to make ordering online really simple, and their bike delivery meets customers at any designated beach entrance, or other locations throughout the delivery radius. With a $15 minimum order and $3 delivery charge, it also offers an eco-friendly delivery option.
Because of the current situation with COVID-19 and a high volume of orders, Bethany Blues does recommend getting orders in early to ensure availability.
Visit www.bethanyblues.com to place anr order. Hours for carryout are noon to 9 p.m. every day, while delivery hours may vary. Delivery and carryout orders can be placed online through our website, or download the app by texting “BETHANY” to 33733. Current hours of operation for seating (as of July 1) are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged. Reserve online or by calling (302) 537-1500.