Ocean 98.1 WOCM-FM radio, with partners and sponsors Mountaire Farms and Crooked Hammock Brewery, will hold its 8th Annual Best Wings on the Shore Contest on Sunday, Feb. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. at Morley Hall at Seacrets in Ocean City, Md. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ocean 98 Cash for College Fund.
The cost to attend is $20, and each person who enters will be allowed unlimited tastings of the wings prepared by more than a dozen of the area’s restaurants. Ticketholders will also receive a ballot to cast their votes for the Best Overall, Most Creative and Hottest wings.
Mountaire will be donating wings to each competing restaurant. There will be a selection of Crooked Hammock beers to pair with the wings. The event has been moved from Crooked Hammock in Lewes to Seacrets due to Delaware’s indoor mask mandate.
The competition is limited to 15 restaurants, which include Crooked Hammock Brewery, Grain on the Rocks, Secrets Jamaica USA, the Sterling Tavern, Rehoboth Ale House, Longboard Café, Blue Water Grill, Kick n’ Chicken, the Globe Gastro Theatre, Woody’s Dewey Beach, Bethany Blues, Bourbon Street on the Beach, the Cork Bar, Shotti’s Point Ocean City and Fast Eddies.
The event is family-friendly, with children younger than 10 admitted free of charge.
The Ocean 98 Cash for College Fund provides a scholarship each year for an outstanding high school student in Worcester or Wicomico counties in Maryland or Sussex County in Delaware.