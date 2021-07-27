The Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market will host a peach-focused demonstration this week, when the market will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 31, at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes.
At 10 a.m. in the demo tents, it will be all about peaches when Henry Bennett of Bennett Orchards talks about what it takes to grow juicy Bennett peaches. Then, chef Dru Tevis, corporate pastry chef of SoDel Concepts and winner of Delaware Today’s Best Chef Downstate, takes those peaches and makes a peachy dessert. Customers are being invited to come for the talk and stay for dessert.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market Tomato Festival will take place at the market on Saturday, Aug. 7. This year, there will be The Biggest Tomato at Market Contest. To enter the contest, growers should bring their tomatoes to the market between 8 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 7. Contest participants must have grown the tomato themselves.
Tomatoes may be heirloom or hybrid, and must be edible. The largest tomato will be judged by weight as determined by the judges. The variety of each tomato must be identified on the entry form with contact information. All tomatoes must be washed and clean. Tomatoes will be weighed by 9:30 a.m., and then the winners and all entries will be displayed with grower’s name at The Biggest Tomato at Market Tent in the middle of the market, and first- and second-place ribbons will be awarded.
At the festival on Aug. 7, there will also be tomato handstamps for kids, the Guess the Number of Tomatoes in the Jar contest, and a demo by Cape Gazette food writer Denise Clemons at 10 a.m. Heirloom, cherry and slicer tomatoes will be in abundance. The market holds the festival each year to celebrate National Farmers Market Week, which this year takes place Aug. 1-7.
Market produce is now at the height of the summer growing season. There will be watermelons, cantaloupe, heirloom tomatoes, sweet local corn, peaches, peppers and much more.
The Saturday market takes place at George H.P. Smith Park, at the corner of Dupont and Johnson Avenues. However, in case of inclement weather, the market moves to the Shields Elementary School parking lot, at Sussex Drive and Savannah Road. If the market has to move to Shields due to inclement weather, the demo will be rescheduled.
The HLFM’s Wednesday market at Crooked Hammock Brewery is now open from 8 to 11 a.m., with 11 farmers/producers: 302 Aquaponics, Baywater Farms, Bennett Orchards, Bodine Farms, Dittmar Family Farms, Hattie’s Garden, Jackie Blues, Kalmar Farm, Mandala Pies, Stag Run Farm and Totem Farms.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/food stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also accepted at the market.
The HLFM also continues its partnership with the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Market customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.