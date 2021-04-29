Bear Trap Dunes, a semi-private golf course in Ocean View, has named Eric Mason as the club’s head golf professional and Jonathan Tupper as executive chef.
“Eric and Jonathan have been an integral part of our team since they came onboard. We are excited to watch them grow into leadership positions in each department,” said Brian Rashley, PGA general manager of Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club. The golf course is owned by Carl M. Freeman Companies and managed by Troon, the world’s largest golf management company.
Mason started as an Assistant Golf Professional at Bear Trap Dunes in April 2016. During his time at Bear Trap Dunes, Mason graduated from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore with a bachelor’s degree in PGA golf management and in hotel and restaurant management. Mason was also elected to PGA membership, as a Class A member, in May of 2019.
Tupper has been a sous chef at The Den at Bear Trap Dunes since March 2019. In 2017, he earned an associate’s degree with honors in culinary and hospitality management. He has produced numerous sold-out events for Bear Trap Dunes, including an Italian wine dinner, and said he is looking forward to hosting more themed specials.
Owned by the Carl M. Freeman Companies, Bear Trap Dunes is located in Ocean View, 3 miles west of Bethany Beach. Winding bent grass fairways are lined with native wetland grasses that drift into sand dunes on the natural golf course. Oversized greens and four sets of tees are available to golfers of every skill level with three 9-hole courses. Bear Trap Dunes was rated a Top Five Best Course You Can Play in Delaware Golfweek magazine. Bear Trap Dunes was voted 2020’s Best Burger, Best Event Space and Best Golf Professional by the readers of Coastal Style magazine.
For more information on Bear Trap Dunes, visit beartrapdunes.com or Carl M. Freeman Sports & Hospitality at golffreeman.com.