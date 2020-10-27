Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and Dan Shortridge, a sandwich fan since his first PB&J in toddlerhood and co-author of the new Delaware guidebook “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die” (which highlights more than 30 First State eateries), has suggestions for five Delaware eateries for marking the day with some grub.
“Sandwiches are an incredibly versatile treat — sweet or savory, thick or thin, compact or overflowing — and Delawareans are lucky to have some delicious choices on this hugely important national holiday,” said Shortridge.
He and co-author Rachel Kipp recommend these five spots for special Sandwich Day happenings:
(1) On a bagel — Pick up a sandwich on a chewy bagel at Surf Bagel in Lewes or Rehoboth (entry No. 8 in the book). This popular beach-area spot has breakfast and lunch sandwiches with almost every possible combination of fillings. For kids, they can do PB&J or pizza bagels, among other options. Surf Bagel Lewes, 17382 Coastal Highway, Lewes, (302) 644-1822, or Surf Bagel Rehoboth, 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth, (302) 644-4822, surfbagel.com.
(2) Savory sausage — At Wilmington’s Maiale (entry No. 13 in the book), there’s a huge menu to choose from, with multiple types of sausage to cook up at home and put between your own bread. Be adventurous with the duck sausage with cherries and goat cheese, or stick to a standard spicy Italian. If your time is limited, pick up the Castro — ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese and pickles, featured on the Food Network. Maiale Deli & Salumeria, 3301 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, (302) 691-5269, thesausagekingofdelaware.com.
(3) Biden’s Bobbie: If Joe Biden wins on Tuesday, Capriotti’s (entry No. 16 in the book) will undoubtedly be sending some delivery over to the White House on a regular basis. The former VP is known for his love of this born-in-Delaware sandwiches, especially the Thanksgiving-themed Bobbie. There are 15 Capriotti’s shops all around the First State, so log on to the website to find one near you. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, capriottis.com.
(4) Jewish soul food — Ordering a sandwich at Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli (entry No. 28 in the book) is an experience like no other. Your brisket or roast beef will overwhelm out of the bread, practically making two meals in one. Pair it with an order of latkes for a great takeout meal, and don’t forget their huge desserts. Rosenfeld’s Deli, 18949 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, 302-645-1700, or 1204 Washington Street, Wilmington, (302) 427-7477, rosenfeldsjewishdeli.com.
(5) Vegan awesomeness: The slogan of Drop Squad Kitchen on the Wilmington Riverfront (entry No. 21 in the book) is “unapologetically vegan,” but this eatery really does have something for everyone. The sandwiches here are fantastic and all made-to-order fresh — try the BLT (vbacun, lettuce and tomato) or the Olmec (BBQ jerk chickun, avocado, kale and tomato). Get a Rose Quartz to drink (it’s fresh lemonade with a shot of hibiscus, ginger and lemon juice) and pick up a side of the kettle-cooked sweet potato chips. Drop Squad Kitchen, 928 Justison Street, Wilmington, (302) 984-2773, dropsquadkitchen.com.
“There’s no shortage of great sandwich places in Delaware, but these five really stand out,” said Kipp.
“100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die,” published by St. Louis-based Reedy Press, is available from local booksellers, online at 100thingsinde.com, or from other online retailers.