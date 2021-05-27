This week, Brian Drosdzal artfully arranged pepperoni slices in the shape of a large “20” on top of a cheese pizza, in celebration of his family restaurant’s double-decade anniversary.
Ron Drosdzal, his father, bought Armand’s Pizzaria & Grille — at 33548 Marketplace, in the Market Place at Sea Colony near Bethany Beach — in 2001 and now Drosdzal, with his husband, Carlos Mandacaru, operates it, serving hungry customers the deep-dish Chicago-style pizza Armand’s is known for, as well as salads, homemade pasta, ravioli, wings, cold-cut subs, sandwiches and other pizzas, including Carlos’ Garden Delight, which features red peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, garlic, spinach and broccoli.
For dessert, there is chocolate cake and cheesecake.
The Armand’s that used to sell franchises is no longer in business. There is one in Rockville, Md., but it isn’t affiliated with the Bethany Beach establishment, where 16 tables outdoors welcome guests for lunch or dinner in the sunshine, further brightened by the more than 200 red geraniums, in memory of Drosdzal’s grandmother.
“For the last 18 years, we have been planting these geraniums. Everybody knows that’s what we are famous for, in honor of my father’s mother. We have a stone with her name, Barbara. Every year on Mother’s Day, my father and aunt and uncle plant the geraniums,” Drosdzal said.
Armand’s franchises were once what Drosdzal called “a big staple of the pizzeria business in the ’70s and ’80s.”
“The family that founded it sold franchises in the D.C. area. I grew up in Montgomery County (Md.), and my family and I ate Armand’s pizza every week. In 1997, my parents bought a home in Sea Colony. My dad’s a really good businessperson. He said, ‘I want to start a business.’ My mom was so hesitant. They had three kids under the age of 18. They had college coming up. They had tutors, doctors.
“My mom was worried. She had multiple homes, and to start a business? But my dad started it. He came home one day — she got sucked into it because that’s her husband and it’s a family,” said Drosdzal, who, in conversation, is refreshingly authentic and straightforward.
“She was worried about us kids. She wanted my brother, my sister and I to branch out and do the things we wanted to do. But, I’ll tell you, we all come from special needs. I grew up with ADHD, and so did my brother and sister,” said Drosdzal, who was enrolled in special education classes from the age of 7, and needed tutors and therapists.
“When I look back on it, it’s probably a gift from God. My dad was telling him, ‘I want something for my kids to fall back on.’ I do see where my mom was coming from, now that I look back on it, but I tell her, if we didn’t have this business, I don’t know where I would be. I worked for 20 different companies in my life, and I always came back to my dad. We are a very good, rooted family,” he said.
The elder Drosdzal has suffered with health problems including a stroke
— incidents that reminded his son how much he values and depends on him.
“I need to get out of that comfortability factor. Not that I was spoiled — it’s that my dad was doing so much for us adult kids. He’s always taken care of himself, but he’s doing so much. I feel like I wasn’t doing enough. I try to take pressure off him.
“This is still his business. This is still some of his livelihood, for sure. He and my mother still somewhat depend on the income, but they are in a comfortable state in their life. My parents are getting older. Both my parents have had major health issues in the past five years, and I want them to enjoy life,” he said.
His father and his mother, Karen, had two boys, Brian and Matt, who no longer works for the restaurant, and sister Kathleen.
Drosdzal doesn’t just run the restaurant. He also shares a strong message of perseverance and respect.
“I want kids to recognize, if you’re giving your parents a tough time, maybe you should think about what they are trying to do or say to you. There are a lot of people who are shocked when they come into the restaurant and hear about how much I have struggled and overcome obstacles.
“We are family-friendly. Our restaurant is your restaurant. We open our doors, and it’s for you and everyone to have a good experience. That’s our philosophy. It’s our space, but we call it everyone’s space. We really try to make it as inclusive as we can, no matter who you are, because I was that kid being made fun of growing up.”
Armand’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday until 8:30 p.m.