Chefs can dress it up with truffle cream or slip it on a roll. It pairs with honey, hot sauce or sesame cucumbers. Diners can eat it with sticky rice or mashed potatoes. It’s fried chicken, and it’s the star attraction at all SoDel Concepts restaurants in April.
“Fried chicken is a Sussex County staple,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the hospitality group, which has 16 restaurants. “But it’s also a mainstay in cuisines worldwide, making it very versatile.”
The chefs, who have free rein to create fried chicken dishes, are changing the specials throughout the month. Here’s what you may find on any given day in April:
• Chicken Katsu with sticky rice, cabbage, pickled carrots, sesame cucumbers and ginger-plum tonkatsu sauce at Fish On in Lewes.
• Flamin’ Hot Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, roasted jalapeno-ranch sauce and fries at Crust & Craft in Rehoboth Beach.
• Nashville Hot Half Yardbird made with Flamin’ Hot Funyuns, and served with macaroni-and-cheese, Baywater Farms greens and sriracha-ranch sauce at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach.
• Fried Chicken Bucatini with spinach, leeks, truffle cream and toasted breadcrumbs at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach.
• Fried Chicken Francese with buttered linguine, parmesan, capers, herbs and a sauce made with IPA, lemon and butter at Ocean View Brewing Company.
• Sagamore Rye Fried Chicken with an apple-honey whiskey glaze, mashed potatoes and asparagus at Catch 54.
For information about SoDel Cares and SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.