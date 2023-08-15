The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will host their annual Chocolate Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Officer’s Club in the Park, from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will want to mark their calendars right away. There will be plenty of chocolate for all and plenty of room to park at the Officer’s Club. Park entry fees are in effect and are not included.
The Chocolate Tasting features chocolate candy and baked goods prepared by local volunteers. Admission to the event costs $8 and includes tickets good for six tastes. Additional tastes go for 50 cents apiece. There will also be a selection of chocolate baked goods to take home from the bake sale table for a gift or family treat. (Attendees are asked not to bring their own containers.)
For those that are feeling lucky, there will also be a 50/50 raffle.
“A family visit to the Park offers a wide array of activities to help work off that chocolate high,” organizers said. “There are trails to suit every walker. Or you can borrow a bicycle at the Bike Barn and ride around the park. Your children can enjoy hours of fun on the equipment in the new playground. The whole family can play disc golf on the course across the street from the playground. Not to mention the beach. And these are just a few of the activities available to Park visitors. So, gather friends, join the fun, and indulge in the chocolate! Park entrance fees will be applicable.”
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who donate their time to promote “one of the crown jewels” of Delaware’s state parks. They are strongly committed to public education about the park and believe that education leads to appreciation, conservation and preservation. In addition to their educational activities, Friends volunteers participate in a monthly Trails Day and a variety of other direct activities within the Park. Finally, Friends raise money for specific Park projects, such as the Bike Barn, the park playground, and the recent addition of three water fountains in the park. For more information about the Friends current and past projects and for information about joining or volunteering, visit their website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org, email them at fochsp@gmail.com or call them at (302) 858-6127.