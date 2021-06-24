Over Memorial Day weekend, Sandy Pony Donuts opened the doors — and drive-through window — at a second location in Bethany Beach. The storefront, located at 32919 Coastal Highway (Route 1), in a building formerly housing an Arby’s restaurant, is the latest venture for local business owners Brea Wang and her husband, Ben.
After years of working a 9-to-5 job, Brea Wang said she knew it wasn’t right for her.
“Growing up, I always worked in restaurants. I just loved being on my feet, the fast-paced environment,” she said.
That encouraged her and her husband to start a small breakfast shop — the first Sandy Pony Donuts.
“We just started doing it out of that little trailer right over there.” she said, pointing to a brightly colored vehicle in the parking lot of the new shop. Now, seven years and five locations later, they’re planning on using that same trailer for weddings and festivals in the fall.
“Even though I’m doing the same thing every day, I feel like there’s always something new. I’m always meeting new people. It keeps me on my toes.” Brea Wang said.
Over the years, the business has grown. Sandy Pony Donuts now offers açai bowls, smoothies, and bubble teas as well. Customers can expect all their favorites at the new store.
“All of our menus at all of our locations are the same,” she said.
And now Sandy Pony is offering customers a new way to pick up their food: Now, customers can get their doughnuts made fresh to order from the comfort of their own car.
As soon as an order comes in, the doughnut batter is put into the fryer. Wang described the process, saying, “By the time they come up to the window to pay, their doughnuts are coming out of the fryer, and then we hand-dip each of them.”
Once the hot doughnuts are dipped, toppings are then added — including everything from cinnamon sugar, chocolate chips and coconut, to sprinkles and even fruity pebbles. Customers can order their choice of toppings or pick one of the standard menu items, such as Misty Mint (mint glaze, mini chocolate chips), Blueberry Pie (blueberry glaze, powdered sugar and graham crackers), Chocolate Covered Pretzel (chocolate glaze, pretzel pieces), Surfer Dude (honey glaze, cinnamon sugar, mini chocolate chips), Sea Foam (honey glaze and coconut) or the Porky Pony (honey glaze, cinnamon sugar and bacon).
The new location offers indoor ordering and seating as well. Open every day this season from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sandy Pony Donuts wants to make their treats as accessible as possible.
“Since our doughnut truck used to be down in Middlesex, just like a half-mile from here, a lot of our customers would come downtown,” she said of the business’ downtown Bethany shop, “and tell us how much they missed us being there. If you’re walking or biking, it could be more convenient to come here,” Wang said of the Coastal Highway location.
She also spoke about her husband’s favorite part of the job: customer satisfaction.
“Ben’s favorite part is definitely seeing the customer’s reaction. You can tell that he loves seeing people so happy over just a little doughnut. It’s crazy how excited people can get.”
For more, customers can call (302) 829-1002. Sandy Pony Donuts can be found on Instagram, Facebook and http://sandyponydonut.com.