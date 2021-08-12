The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park (FOCHSP) will hold their annual Flea Market on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Officers’ Club (Youth Camp No. 3) in the park. It is a rain-or-shine event.
The annual fundraiser began in 2004 and features the sale of diverse items. The Friends have promised that everything is at knock-down prices. The event will also include the traditional bake sale, a raffle and snacks from the Friends Café.
The usual array of Friends’ merchandise will include some bargain-priced clearance items. FOCHSP members receive a 10 percent discount on all merchandise, including clearance items. Credit and debit cards are accepted.
“This event presents you with a great opportunity to get started on decluttering your home of those unwanted gifts and things you no longer use, or have grown simply tired of,” organizers said. Clean, usable items may be dropped off at the Officers’ Club on Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All donations are welcome, except for clothing items (including shoes), magazines and outdated textbooks (including computer software guides, dictionaries and encyclopedias).
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers who donate their time to promote the Delaware state park. In addition to their educational activities, Friends volunteers participate in a monthly Trails Day and a variety of other direct activities within the park. The Friends also raise money for specific park projects, such as the Bike Barn, the purchase of access mats for the dune crossings and the playground.
For more information about the Friends’ current and past projects, and for information about joining or volunteering, visit their website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org, e-mail them at fochsp@gmail.com or call them at (302) 858-6127.