In memory of fallen soldiers and first-responders, the Southern Sussex Rotary Club will present its Flags for Heroes Memorial Day program, in conjunction with the national Rotary program.
About 100 flags will be erected at both Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View and at Blades HVAC in Dagsboro, and will remain up from about a week before Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, until about one week after. They will be saluted during a patriotic program at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the school. (When Flag Day falls close enough to Memorial Day, the flags are left up through that holiday, too, weather-permitting.)
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin will be guest speaker for the May 27 event, talking about the meaning of Memorial Day and how it also relates to first-responders. Boy Scouts will present the colors. The Indian River High School Band will play patriotic songs. The national anthem will be sung, “The Pledge of Allegiance” said and the names of all honorees read by dignitaries including state Rep. Ron Gray.
“Memorial Day, historically and predominantly, has been to memorialize and honor our veterans who have fallen. But in recent years it has morphed into how it all relates to 9/11. We do a 9/11 flag erection, too, to make people stop and think, ‘It’s something bigger than me,’” Scott Smith of the Southern Sussex Rotary Club said.
Smith said the Rotary Club partners with members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234, Boy Scouts and Delaware National Guard as they place the flags. During the ceremony, Boy Scouts also pass out bottles of water to guests, at no charge.
Those who would like to remember loved ones can purchase large medallions that will fit over one of the flags. The name of the person being honored and their branch of service or first responder agency will be printed on the medallion. The cost is $50 per flag, or $75 if they are purchased for both the Memorial Day and 9/11 events.
Those who buy the plastic 5-inch medallions may remove them from the flag and take them home.
To purchase a medallion, visit www.SouthernSussexRotary.org.