Members of Southern Sussex Rotary members, active-duty National Guard members from Field Maintenance Shop 5 in Dagsboro, and members of VFW Post 7234 and its Auxiliary gather in front of Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View to prepare for the annual Flags for Heroes campaign. Pictured, from left, are: Skip Coale, Sgt. 1st Class Todd James, Sgt. 1st Class Mike Stone, Regan Roberts Deck, James Jensen, Staff Sgt. Alberto Dominguez, Staff Sgt. Otis Worden, Robert B. Criswell, Sgt. Allen Shuhart, Kevin Davis, Scott Smith, Sgt. Carl Johnson, Cindy Weese and Dale Weese.
Active-duty National Guard members from Field Maintenance Shop 5 in Dagsboro gather at Lord Baltimore Elementary School during preparations for the annual Flags for Heroes campaign. Pictured, from left, are: Staff Sgt. Otis Worden, Sgt. Allen Shuhart, Staff Sgt. Alberto Dominguez and Sgt. Carl Johnson.
Volunteers from Southern Sussex Rotary, active-duty National Guard members from Field Maintenance Shop 5 in Dagsboro, and members of VFW Post 7234 and its Auxiliary participate in the Flags for Heroes effort at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View.
On Tuesday, May 18, volunteers from Southern Sussex Rotary, National Guard Field Maintenance Shop 5 in Dagsboro, and VFW Post 7234 and its Auxiliary installed 200 flags in advance of Southern Sussex Rotary’s 7th annual Flags for Heroes event, set for May 29 at 1 p.m. on the lawn at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View.
Flags are flying on Route 113 in Dagsboro, as well as in front of Lord Baltimore, through Flag Day and will return to both locations over the 9/11 anniversary. More information about Southern Sussex Rotary and the related fundraiser can be found on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SouthernSussexRotary.
In 2020, 200 flags and almost $10,000 were raised in honor of veterans, current servicemembers and local first-responders who put their lives on the line to protect Americans and their freedom. Organizers also recognized frontline workers who were providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds were donated to the Delaware National Guard to honor Rotarian Ferdinand Comolli, Easter Seals, Rotary’s “End Polio Now” campaign and the Harry K Foundation to fight food insecurity in Delaware.