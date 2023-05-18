When best friends Heather Smyth and Grace Kilroy decided they could do even more to support Special Olympics in the community, they hatched the idea of hosting a Fit & Fun Field Day, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday, May 20, at Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Sunday, May 21. A decision on that will be made Friday, May 19, after the Coastal Point had been sent to press, and will be shared on the Facebook page of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation.The Fit & Fun Day will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the track facility or in the gym. Sports will be played on the track and field, as well as picnic-style games, such as an egg-and-spoon relay race, tug-of-war, obstacle courses and hoop-toss games.
Smyth, who will turn 17 later this month, is the daughter of Sandy and Lori Smyth, owners of Tidepool Toys & Games and are active in several charities, including the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF) in Bethany Beach. They had originally approached QRCF to receive seed funding to help their daughter with the emerging idea.
Heather Smyth has been a swim athlete engaged on the Rip Tide Swim Team for Special Olympics for eight years. She also connected with Eric Schrieber of Custom Fit 360 to support the fitness part of the Saturday activity.
“We have a strong team of ten athletes on Rip Tide. We practice at Sea Colony Fitness Center pool, and Sea Colony is a big supporter of Special Olympics. We are the Sussex County Rip Tide team, and Kathy Gallagher is our coach,” Heather Smyth said. “Everyone is very passionate here about Special Olympics, and our athletes and the coaches also use their own time from their lives to work with volunteers and adults or parents at the practices.”
“Eric from Custom Fit really helped us come up with this idea of combining a fun day fundraiser with the outdoor fitness program at L.B.,” said she added “The theme is going to be how to stay active and stay healthy, and make it fun.”
“We have made games for the Special Olympics athletes, and for our own athletes and families — we call this the ‘Unified’ sports program, for people of all ages and abilities,” said Smyth. “I have been a Unified partner on the swim team and at Camp Barnes.”
Smyth is on the Indian River High School cross-country team, as well as the high school track and swim teams.
Kilroy, 17, has been on the varsity soccer team at Sussex Academy since eighth grade. Her mother, Elizabeth Kilroy, is with Coldwell Banker, and Elizabeth Kilroy’s husband works with the homebuilder K. Hovnanian.
“As a Unified partner with Special Olympics, you can start as early as age 8 or 9 years old,” she said. “It is really all about patience and kindness, working with the special athletes. We want Saturday’s event to be a fun and inviting atmosphere, and a fundraising event.”
“The Special Olympics are very important to me and my daughter and her best friend, because we are close to the families that we have come to know so well by volunteering,” said Lori Smyth. “Honestly, our practice sessions are one of the best parts of our week, because everyone is so positive and supportive of each other.”
Fit & Fun was able to attract 24 sponsors for the weekend activity, including Gold Level sponsors QRCF, ACTS, Town of Ocean View, Ocean View Police Department, the Coastal Point, Custom Fit 360, Tidepool Toys & Games and Pohanka of Salisbury.
“Everyone in town has pulled together and shared resources,” said Lori Smyth.