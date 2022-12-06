The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League has two new officers. At a ceremony at Ocean City (Md.) American Legion Post 166 Tom Redding was sworn in as senior vice commandant, and Al Soto took the oath as junior vice commandant.
The First State Detachment Marines is a chartered 501(c)(4) non-profit organized to raise funds to support local community service programs Sussex County and in Worcester in Maryland. Among them are the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation, Toys for Tots, Youth Physical Fitness Program, and the Semper Fi America’s Fund that supports seriously wounded or ill veterans and their families.