Willow-leaved sunflower, helianthus salicifolius, and its cultivar (cultivated variety) First Light are tall, strong, beautiful plains natives that grow well here. With bright, golden yellow flowers, they will light up your late-summer garden and provide valuable nectar for pollinators.
First Light is smaller than most of the late-summer sunflower family — it grows to about 3 to 4 feet tall and is perfect for the back of the garden. It needs full sun and is not picky about soil, tolerating a wide range of conditions. It does prefer consistently moist soil, though, so give it a drink if we’re in a drought.
Pinching plants once or twice in late spring and early summer will control height and encourage fuller plants. An interesting look for any late season bloomer is to pinch some back, and leave others, so you end up with some taller plants, and some shorter, and the shorter ones will bloom a little later, thereby extending the season.
Willow-leaved sunflower is a beautiful plant even before it blooms. It has long, thin, dark leaves that shine in the sunlight. It is a bushy plant, but not overwhelming — the slim leaves lighten the texture. Clusters of 2-inch-wide, medium-yellow sunflowers with dark brown centers bloom on whitish-green stems. It is very floriferous, with the showy masses of yellow daisy-like flowers almost hiding the foliage late in the season.
If you are looking for a great cut flower, you have found your plant, because these look gorgeous in a vase. The showy flowers attract butterflies and, if allowed to remain on the plant, seed heads add winter interest and a source of food for birds. Maintenance is minimal throughout the growing season; however, after three years, plants benefit from division.
Plant this with little bluestem, cardinal flower or swamp milkweed in a cottage garden, or a meadow garden. You won’t regret introducing these rays of sunshine into your life.