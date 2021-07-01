When the Rev. Rebecca Collison felt called into the ministry, she had a little talk with God.
“I told him, ‘I can’t preach.’ He said, ‘No, you can’t. But I can do all things.’
“I passed speech class as an undergraduate, but I had a heck of a time trying to memorize a speech. I remember the instructor said to me, ‘Honey, can you tell me a song? Speak it and don’t sing it, and you’ll have a speech.’ I had to write a speech like song lyrics. I could take a song I knew, and say it with words and inflection. We remember tunes better than words.
“That’s the beauty of church a lot of times. The music can speak to us, and it helps us remember the truths in the Bible,” the newly appointed pastor of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View reasoned during a recent, upbeat conversation.
“When I was called into the ministry, it was a moment on a Sunday morning. I didn’t see it coming, but it was made very clear to me in a couple different ways. I sang on the church Praise Team, and God said, ‘You need to be in prayer.’ I said, ‘I’ll pray after the service.’ But it was, ‘No. Now.’ When I went to sing, I had no voice. It was gone. So I thought, ‘OK. I should go pray.’
“I knelt near the altar, and the minute my knees hit those steps next to the altar, it was like a flood of the spirt came over me, and I was like, ‘Whoa. This is God.’ I told God, ‘If you want me to go to seminary, you need to make a way.’ And I got a full scholarship. I went from a $60,000-a-year job to $16,000 a year, but the bills got paid,” she said.
Like all pastors, she is called upon to minister to those in distress, who don’t understand why the good and humble often suffer intense pain.
“This is our training ground here on earth, to learn to live with one another, to learn to look out for one another and not just be about us,” the pastor said gently.
“We can’t learn if we’re not exposed to different things. If everything is easy, we never learn. This isn’t paradise. It was never meant to be.
“I have a clergy friend from Virginia, another female pastor, who just last week ended her four-week battle with COVID. She was beloved. She was a joy. She just oozed Jesus, and the testimony that came up from that, on how she had touched people’s lives, to me was a reminder that it’s not just in the event when someone passes, but it’s in the events in their lives that have touched yours all along.
“We forget to tell people what God has done and what God is doing, We get so focused on one point, we forget God is not done with us yet. This world does not have the final say. I believe now she is with the rest of the saints, cheering the rest of us on in ways they never could on earth.
“Bad stuff is going to happen because we are broken people. We fall. Every one of us has sinned. Every one of us can receive grace. Every one of us has some kind of healing we need to take place in our lives. I believe God allows each one of us to be healed.
“I think God can use these circumstances to help us grow and to strengthen us. If everything was easy, why have faith? It’s hard, it’s very hard. My answer is not meant to be a pat answer. It hurts. There are going to be parts of life that do hurt, but that’s not all of life,” she said.
A native of Sussex County who grew up in Laurel, Collison stayed in the area after graduating from high school, working as a waitress and newspaper reporter before enrolling at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in her 20s. There, she studied special education and then taught in Dorchester County, Md. At the time, her married name was Kelly. She moved to Delmar, then to Middletown, Del., where she felt called into the ministry.
She received her master’s degree in education from Wilmington University. While she was teaching, she was nationally board certified. Her second master’s degree and doctorate are from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.
An author as well as a pastor, Collison collected the research completed for her doctorate and put it into a book that was published last August. Another book is due in the fall.
“The first one is ‘Preparing Fields for Seasons of Change.’ It’s looking at a small church, how to navigate church within a culture and find the growing points in every season using the seasons of the year, because I had worked so much with land and Biblical references to land. The new book is called ‘Grounded.’ It takes Jesus’ parables and connects the discipleship and how to grow, and connects that with some social issues, like poverty and disabilities,” she said.
Now 58, she and her husband, Glenn Collison, have a blended family of five boys, one girl and seven grandchildren.
Her most recent pastorate was in Hebron, Md., from 2019 to 2020, at Nelsons Memorial, formerly a United Methodist Church that disaffiliated and became independent. For the past six months, she has had an interim appointment at the Crumpton United Methodist Church in Queen Anne’s County, Md. Before serving in Hebron, Collision was in Georgetown, Del., at Wesley United Methodist Church.
“I’ve been waiting to be appointed full-time. This will be my first beach appointment. I usually have farmland around me. This will be the first one with water around me, as far as the ocean. That’s going to be a different perspective. It’s exciting. Mariner’s has a nice mix of people who have moved to the area, or live in the area or have a second home there. It’s such a mix. There is so much potential in that church.
“The challenge comes down to learning the culture of an area, kind of learning the lay of the land, if you will, and getting to know the people. The challenges are always getting to know people once you get there and hearing their stories — who they are, learning to walk with one another in our faith journey.
“I am the first female pastor as Mariner’s. I will be the first female senior pastor there, so some people may not be used to that. But we are in the 21st century. God uses all his people. My husband has lived most of his life in Harrington, where we own a home. That’s where my parents are. We built an in-law apartment, and they live in that. We built a home on the corner of the family farm in Harrington,” she said.
Interestingly, she and her husband — a truck driver for Tri Gas & Oil — met while she was a pastor. Both divorced, with teenage boys at home, they became friends.
“He started praying for me and I was praying for him and, as God would have it, that praying, being praying friends, grew into being a couple. He knew kind of what he was getting into when we got married. The two years we dated, we were always chaperoned by the boys. He was OK with it.
“He feels God led him to this. He is a wonderful support. We kid, because the first church we went to as a married couple, they referred to him as the pastor’s wife and he just rolled with it. He’s cool with it. He is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and I’m 5-feet, 2-inches, so he’s a lot taller than I am,” she said.
At the farewell party for Mariner’s outgoing pastor, the Rev. Dave Humphrey, someone referred to Collison as “a little firecracker,” meaning it as a compliment and saying it was fitting her first sermon there would be on July 4.
“Yeah, that’s right,” she said with a laugh.
“I guess that’s because I hit the ground running and I am passionate about what I do, whether it is working with the church, advocating for people with disabilities, whether it is trying to make a difference in the community. I have never been one just to sit on a committee or sit in a pew. I need to be part of the work that needs to be done,” she said.
Being a pastor, she said, is making the Gospel real and accessible, so nothing keeps the faithful from the truth and promise God wants them to have.
“Whatever it takes, writing a song or a message or a book,” the pastor said, “whatever it takes, I’m going to put it out there.”