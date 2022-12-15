Fire companies across the area are serving as Santa’s chauffeurs in the coming days, helping him to visit neighborhoods and give everyone a holiday greeting. (Details for his stops were provided by the fire companies. For the latest updates and potential route changes, check the fire companies’ Facebook pages.)
Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company
Starting at 5:30 p.m. each night
Thursday, Dec. 15
- Piney Neck Road
- Oakwood Development
- Marina of Peppers Creek
- Holly Cove Development
- Diamond Acres Development
- Deer Run Development
- Dagsboro Woods Development
- Sandy Beach Development
- Riverbend Development
Thursday, Dec. 21
- Possum Point
- Colonial Estates
- Burton Acres
- Thorogoods Road
- Holiday Acres
- Dagsboro Road
- Holiday Estates
- Members’ houses
Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company
6-8 p.m. each night
Saturday, Dec. 17
- Millwood
- Hub Court
- Burtons crossing
- Millsboro Village apartments
- Old Landing apartments
- Whartons Bluff
- Riverview
- Stockley Woods
- Fish Hook
- Black Creek Cove
- Blue Heron Estates
- Estates of Morris Mill Pond
- Hickory Haven
Sunday, Dec. 18
- Brandywine Apartments
- Houston Acres
- Mill Chase
- Saint Helen’s Crossing
- Mill Landing
- Oak Drive
- Cedar Ridge
- Longwood Lakes
- Meadow Drive 1 & 2
- Plantation Lakes North and South
- Retreat of Millstone
Tuesday, Dec. 20
- Country Living
- Deere Country
- Lakewood Estates
- Ingrams Point
- Lakeview Estates
- Beacon Meadows
- Oakmont Estates
- Parkers Point
- Woodlands of Millsboro
- The Homestead
- Commons at Radish Farms
- Alderleaf Estates
Millville Volunteer Fire Company
Friday, Dec. 16, 5- 7 p.m.
- Hidden Acres — Hidden Acres Drive loop to Whispering Lane to Blackwater Road
- Dogwood Acres — West Lagoon Road to North Dogwood Drive to Long Leaf Road to South Dogwood Drive
- Seawinds — Seawinds Drive to Baywinds Court
- Dogwood Estates — Dogwood Estates Drive
- Blackwater Village — Hiawatha Boulevard, full circle
- Bethany Forest — Bethany Forest Drive to South Newport Way back to Bethany Forest Drive
- Bay Forest — Slandering Road to Shearwater Drive to Bay Forest Drive
- Bowerset — Blackstone Drive
- Bishop’s Landing (south of Burbage Road) — Bishop’s Landing Drive to Brandywine Drive to White Clay Drive to Substation Road
- Bishop’s Landing (north of Burbage Road) — Barrington Parkway to Rockwood Road to Crossgate Road to Owls Nest Lane to Augustine Lane back to Barrington Parkway
Monday. Dec 19, 5-7 p.m.
- Murray’s Haven — Grant’s Avenue to Waterside Circle to Indian Hill Lane, back to Grant’s Avenue
- Woodland Park — Holly Lane to Assawoman Avenue to Maple Way to Woods Circle
- Lord Baltimore Landing — Lord Baltimore Lane
- Country Estates — Wagon Wheel Road to North Horseshoe Drive to Winchester Drive
- Country Village — North Primrose Lane to South Horseshoe Drive
- Avon Park — Avon Park Boulevard to Brighton Street
- Wedgefield — Wedgefield Boulevard to Summerville Court to Plantation Court
- Bear Trap — Willow Oak Avenue to Magnolia Street
- Fairway Village — Lakeview Drive, Left on Fairway Drive, Left on Golden Eagle, Right on Masters Drive, Right on Fairway Drive, Left on Josephine Lane, Right on Augusta Drive, Left on Chandler Way, Left on Yellowfinch Lane, Right on Oakmont Drive
- Forest Landing — Tee Box to Putter Lane, Right on Tee Box all the way around, back to clubhouse circle, Fairway Drive to Beaver Dam Road
- Silver Woods — Brenda Lane to Thorton Drive to Luzerne Drive to Old Forge Drive
Monday, Dec. 19, 5-7 p.m.
- White’s Creek Manor — Naomi Drive to Chad Place to Harbor Road to Hickman Drive
- Mill Run Acres — Mill Run Drive
- Banks Acres — Philadelphia Avenue to Syracuse Street to Baltimore Avenue
- The Solitude — Heavenly Way straight, left on Peaceful Lane
- Denton Manor — Dorothy Circle, full circle
- Land Of Pleasant Living — Hollywood Drive (off Clubhouse Road) to Serrill Avenue to Yeadon Avenue to Hollywood Drive exit on Railway Road
- Banks Harbor Retreat — Main Street to River Drive to Bonnie Street, back to Main Street
- Roger’s Haven — Bird Haven Street to Pine Place to Coral Court to Bay Haven Street
- White Creek at Bethany — Nautical Place, right on Sea Breeze Lane, Left on Seaside Drive, left on Sea Breeze Lane
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5-7 p.m.
- The Greens at Indian River — Windward Way to Fairway Lane to North Creek Circle and return
- Bay Colony — Colony Drive (south entrance) to Sawmill Road, Back to Colony Drive, left on Colony Drive complete circle to north entrance
- Mallard Creek — Manor Drive to West Manor Drive, right back to Manor Drive
- Seagrass Plantation — Seagrass Plantation Lane, Right on Judson Lane, back to Seagrass Plantation Lane to Seagrass Court and return
- The Preserves of Irons Landing — Preserve Lane to Back Bay Drive back to Preserve Lane.
- Denton Mills — Warren Road to Sawmill Road
- Bethany Crest — Bethany Crest Lane, full circle
Wednesday, Dec. 21 5-7 p.m.
- Millville By the Sea — Entering off of Substation Road, route TBD. (Check Facebook page for further details.)
Thursday. Dec. 22, 5-7 p.m.
- West View — Kent Avenue, turn around at end, take Sussex Drive to New Castle Court
- Providence — John Hall Drive Circle
- Summerfield — Range Drive, Right on Weeping Way, Left on Ocean Willow Drive, Left on Reeping Way, Back to Range Drive
- Hunter’s Run — Gracelyn Drive, Right on Cromwell Drive, Left on Thornberry, back out to Gracelyn Drive
- Bethany Breeze — Bethany Breeze Drive, Left on Driftwood Court, Left on Breezy Lane, Ocean Boulevard Circle
- Clearwater — Ocean Side Parkway, Left on Monterray Ave, Back to Ocean Parkway Drive, exit
- Waterside — Waterside Drive, to end and turn around
- Bethany Meadows — Foxfire Drive, Left on Bethany Drive, Left on Clover Lane, to Hemlock Drive, back to Bethany Drive
- Summerset — Austin Lane, Left on Midland Rd, Right on Houston Street, then turn around
- South Hampton — William Chandler Blvd., Right on Greenwich Lane, Right on William Chandler Blvd. to Park House Road
- Plantation Park — Alabama Drive, Mississippi Drive, Carolina Drive, to Plantation Park 2, Georgia Drive, to Double Bridges Road
- Ocean Way Estates — Ogre Drive, Right on West Riga Drive, to Route 26
Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company
Saturday, Dec. 17
A live feed on Facebook will be shared with updates on Santa’s location, beginning at 6 p.m. Go to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page, click on Events, and follow the link to the event. Everyone is being asked to wave from a safe distance. Those living on a dead-end road are being asked to walk to the nearest main road to see Santa, who will try to reach every part of Selbyville as time allows. The run will stay within the Selbyville fire district.
The general route will include:
- SVFC Fire House
- West toward Hickory Tree Apartments
- South toward Tingle’s Acres
- East down Church Street and surrounding streets in town
- Route 54 and development
- Route 17 toward Victoria Forest
- Polly Branch Road and return to the fire house.