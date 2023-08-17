From a small garden in her Ocean View yard, Meghan Kingsley found a way to spread joy and overcome barriers.
The connections she has made through sharing the flowers she has grown are apparent in Kingsley’s Instagram page, @oceanviewflorals.
What is not apparent is just how much Kingsley has had to overcome, and continues to do so, to be able to make those connections.
When she moved into her Ocean View home about a year ago, she said, she felt a bit lost. In addition to adjusting to a new hometown, Kingsley was adapting to another major change: about the same time she moved to Ocean View, she lost her hearing.
The loss wasn’t entirely unexpected, Kingsley said. She had been diagnosed with neurofibromatosis Type 2 as a young teen. The disease causes benign tumors to grow throughout the body, attacking nerves. Auditory nerves are among the area of the body most frequently affected.
“I had been told that you lose it at some point,” she said. “Over time, that nerve becomes damaged, and there’s not much you can do about it,” she said.
Although she had experienced some hearing loss for years, deafness struck Kingsley overnight, she said in a recent interview. The loss, she said, was “bad timing,” in the midst of the move to Ocean View. She now communicates through a combination of sign language (which she learned years ago but has trouble using because of hand dexterity issues), lip reading and a speech-to-text phone app.
The neurofibromatosis began its march through her body just as she was coming into her own as a competitive swimmer in Gaithersburg, Md.
“I was very active in all sports, but particularly gymnastics and swimming,” she said. “I decided to stick with swimming because I really loved it. It came naturally. I loved the friendships, loved the team aspect. I was one of the top swimmers on the East Coast when I was like 9 or 10.
“It was like in my blood, you know? I love the water,” she said.
When Kingsley was 8 years old, her parents had noticed that one of her feet was turned at an odd angle.
“There were little things, here and there,” that didn’t seem quite right over the next few years as she progressed in her sport — some back pain, among other issues.
It wasn’t until a hearing test in middle school showed that she had significant hearing loss in one ear that Kingsley’s illness was diagnosed. Since then, the neurofibromatosis has caused a number of issues as more tumors appeared. Today, at 38, she has mobility issues and uses an electric cart to move around her home and garden.
When Kingsley was a young adult, she enrolled in a drug trial that researchers hoped could halt the progression of the neurofibromatosis. But she had to stop the experimental treatments because they were destroying her liver — to the point where she needed a transplant or she could die.
Eventually, she did receive a transplant, and the donor turned out to be an athlete, like herself, although in a very different sports realm. She would find out after the transplant that her donor was boxer Francisco “Paco” Rodriguez, who had died following a blow to the head during a match in 2009.
Rodriguez was 25 when he died — the same age Kingsley was when she received his liver, which saved her life. Three other women received donor organs from Rodriguez — his heart, kidneys and lungs — when a transplant was their only chance to survive.
The story of Rodriguez’ gifts, and the four women who received them, was featured on the ESPN show E:60 in 2011. His wife, Sonia, had written to the women because she wanted them to know a little about the man her husband was. That letter led to meetings between Rodriguez’s family and the recipients. Kingsley said that, although channels are open between her and the Rodriguez family, over the years the communication between them has waned.
The lesson Kingsley took from that experience, she said, is “We can all be each other’s heroes. We carry on because of him. I try to live my very best life that I can, because I know while this is a gift and it’s my second chance, it’s also not going to last forever.”
She said that the transplant experience was “absolutely amazing — from the process to the surgeons, who are totally ‘out-of-the-box’ thinkers, to the recipients to the families. Everybody that is touched by it is so moved.”
Over the years since the transplant, her gratitude for the gift she was given has not diminished. When she moved to Ocean View last year with her parents, Mike and Sharon, Kingsley said she felt she needed an outlet to express both her creative side — she was a graphic design major in college and worked for several publications in suburban Washington, D.C. — and her desire to share something positive with her new community.
The seed for the idea of growing a garden was planted, Kingsley said, when she was “in a very dark place” — her marriage had ended, and she was having quite a few medical problems.
“A wonderful therapist asked me a question. She asked me what brought me joy. And I could not answer her question.”
“All I could think about after that was, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to find something that brings me joy,’” Kingsley said. “After that, I kind of dabbled in different things to see if anything would stick. And nothing really worked.”
The move to Ocean View, where she has a south-facing back yard, inspired her.
“I love nature. I used to go hiking all the time with my brother. I love hiking and kayaking,” she said. “I loved biking, I loved swimming, I loved all those things that I really can no longer do. I thought, ‘I want to get back to nature. What can I do with this back yard?’” she said.
Inspired by a book, Kingsley said, she settled on flowers — specifically, starting a “cutting garden” of flowers that would be conducive to producing bouquets. Many of the blossoms now gracing her garden were started from seed during the winter, or from bulbs, she said. From tall, spiky gladiolas to bright bursts of color from firework-like dahlias, to sturdy sunflowers, the garden’s bounty continues to delight and surprise her, Kingsley said.
The growing of flowers from seed, she said, gave her “something to kind of mother, something to take care of.
“I took myself over to East Coast Garden Center,” she said, “and the first person I met was a man named Doug Harris. He welcomed me, and I just said, ‘I want to start a cutting garden — what do I need?’ And he immediately took me under his wing. He answered all my questions.
“He just kind of set me up with all the basics,” Kingsley said. “He was so lovely.”
“My dad built the beds,” she noted, and she made an effort to have her garden be “as organic as possible — no chemicals.
As she began the garden project, she said, “I thought, ‘What is this garden really about?’ I realized that I was entering a new chapter in my life. For my whole life, I’ve been a receiver, I’ve been on the receiving end of things. Receiving care, receiving gifts, receiving love.
“I felt like in my new chapter I needed to be the giver. I need to pay the balance off. So I wanted these flowers to go to people for free, whether it’s a neighbor or it’s a business, or a facility of any kind that’s supporting people. I just want these flowers to go to them, and say, ‘Hey, I see you. I hear you. I support you. I’m with you.’
“I don’t need all the flowers,” she said. “I like flowers, but I’m not obsessed. The flowers are just a vehicle to complete my mission of giving.”
To that end, Kingsley has started an Instagram page where she shares photos of her garden and many of the arrangements she has gifted to community members. She has also used the Instagram page to share a bit of her own story.
A few weeks ago, Kinglsey reached out via the page, and via fliers distributed in her Ocean View neighborhood, asking for donations of jars and vases for her arrangements. She has placed a barrel in front of her Osprey Lane home to collect them. Since she reached out, neighbors have brought boxes full of vessels for her creations.
Recently, Kinglsey posted this summary of her garden’s bounty: “It’s all come full circle. After many months of anticipation and good ol’ fashion hard work, the flowers are churning out. Every day there’s a decent bounty to harvest and honestly, it’s hard to believe this small garden has so much to give.”
Kingsley’s Instagram page is @oceanviewflorals. She can be contacted through the page.