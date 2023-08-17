Ruby has a new home.
The 2-year-old greyhound is one of four gentle, stately dogs retired from racing in Australia, sent to the United States and immediately adopted by Bob Cruikshank, who has been mourning the loss of his beloved pet Annie.
“He lost her in May or June. He’ s a single guy, retired. He moved from Delaware to Nevada with that dog and it was, really, his only companion, so after she died, he asked us to place a dog for him,” explained Sandi Roberts, president of Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware, who drove to Niagara Falls to pick up the four Aussie pups.
“Oh, my gosh. After Bob lost his Annie, his life was so lonely. After he got Ruby, he e-mailed and he said, ‘Thank you for bringing the joy back into my life,’” Roberts said, adding that Cruikshank lives in a year-round RV park where neighbors regularly stop by now to visit Ruby.
“He spent six days driving back with her. He drove here in four days, but he took longer to drive back so Ruby didn’t have to stay in the car so long every day. He had all the dog-friendly hotels all mapped out for her. Ruby already has a huge fan club,” Roberts said.
Her organization usually adopts out former racing greyhounds to new owners in Delaware and nearby states, but because Cruikshank had been a board member for Greyhound Pet Adoptions and fostered 40 dogs over the years, they gladly paired him with Ruby, who never raced.
The other three dogs are Riggs, not quite 2 and who also never raced; 3-year-old Freddie, who ran seven to 10 races; and 5-year-old Miami, known as the top racer. All four of the dogs have now been adopted. Riggs went to a Maryland family with a little boy.
Australian retired racers are being brought to the United States because all but two American greyhound racetracks, in Wheeling and Charleston, W.Va., have closed, making it more difficult to find greyhounds — said to symbolize faith and the aristocratic way of life — but there is still racing in Australia, and those dogs need homes.
About 18 months ago, those who run adoption groups in Australia contacted groups on the U.S. West Coast about sending the dogs to the United States, Roberts explained.
A partnership ensued, and the dogs were flown from Australia to Vancouver, then driven to the border of Canada and the United States, where they were picked up. The process started last December, and in July, Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware received those four greyhounds.
“They select the dogs based on their temperament. They try to send dogs that are easy-tempered. They take care of all the spaying, neutering. They get a complete dental, get updated on all their vaccinations,” said Roberts, whose organization has placed about 600 dogs during the past 15 years. Another 200 from Australia have been placed in western states.
Roberts said she had wondered if the Australian dogs’ temperaments might be any different, but found there was no difference, except their coats are thicker right now, because in Australia, August is wintertime.
The owner of two female greyhounds, Mary and Trion, Roberts said some people have the misconception that racing dogs are abused.
“They have been bred for thousands of years to chase things. They aren’t poked with a cattle prod or anything to make them chase the mechanical device, the lure, they use that runs ahead of the dogs. They chase that lure, and people bet on the dogs. If the dogs are not good racers, they get adopted sooner. Some others race until they are 4 or 5 years old,” she said.
“The people from Australia are anxious to send us more dogs. We don’t have a kennel, so we can only take so many. Once someone adopts a greyhound, they want to stick to that breed. So if we can’t place U.S. greyhounds anymore and we can bring them from Australia, we can be sure they get homes,” she said.
“They make such great pets. Almost all of them find homes. This new partnership with Australia is a win-win situation.”