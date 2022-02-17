Hiking the entirety of the Appalachian Trail had been on Bob Murray’s mind long before the term “bucket list” became part of popular vernacular. He expects it will take him about five months and has registered with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy to step out on Saturday, Feb. 26.
“Some of my favorite memories from childhood are being in the outdoors with my dad,” said Murray. “We used to hike and hunt and go camping, mostly in Pennsylvania. At some point, I heard of the trail and kept it in mind for when I retire.”
Fenwick Island has been another constant in Murray’s life.
“Every summer since I was 2, my family came to Fenwick. Then, when Sue and I got married, we continued the tradition, along with the rest of the family. We got a house in Bayside in 2006 and moved here full-time last year. We haven’t missed a bonfire on the beach in all these years. Now I’m 64 and retired, so the time has come to pursue my Appalachian Trail dream.”
The Appalachian National Scenic Trail is 2,193 miles long and extends from Springer Mountain in Georgia through 14 states to Mount Katahdin in Maine. And that doesn’t include the 9-mile, 2,080-foot climb up the approach trail that leads to the official starting point. It is the longest hiking-only trail in the world, and while it is most frequently used by day trippers or weekly hikers, approximately 1,000 “thru-hikers” each year register to walk its length in a single season.
Bob Murray met his future wife, Sue, on a blind date while working in his family’s footsteps in the tugboat business in Philadelphia. After they married and started their family, Sue was offered a big opportunity for advancement at the State Farm office in Bloomington, Ill.
“There wasn’t much need for a third-generation tugboat worker in the middle of the country, so we decided I’d be a stay-at-home dad for a while,” said Murray. “It was good for me to be involved with the kids’ growing up, schooling and sports, especially since Sue’s job required her to move around every few years. In fact, when our kids were teenagers who wanted to spend their summers at the beach, I worked at Mac’s Bait & Tackle. It turned out to be my favorite summer job!
“I’ve always been athletic and have run a lot of 5-milers, so that has helped me stay in decent shape. Now I’m doing more aerobic work and lots of practice on the stair-stepper at the gym. My daughter, Jill, is hiking with me the first two weeks of the trail, and last summer we took a shake-down hike at the Grand Canyon to test ourselves. We were pleased that it felt really good, even though the temperature went over 120 degrees. The experience certainly reinforced the vital importance of staying hydrated.”
To prepare for the hike, Murray has been watching other hikers’ video-blogs and YouTube posts to get tips about gear and food to bring along, as well as sources for water. Gradually, he has been collecting what he will need and storing all the items on the floor of his garage. The contents of a backpack, when spread out, doesn’t look much for a five-month adventure!
“I’ll have three pairs of shoes with me: hiking boots with good insulation and ankle support, trail runners, and slippers for inside the tent. Also, there is a lightweight backpack with side pockets for my tent, sleeping system, two sets of clothing, rain gear, cooking stove and utensils, energy bars and ready-to-eat meals. Hopefully, they won’t be needed, but I have a first-aid kit, bear spray and a knife with me as well. I’m used to seeing snakes and bear in the woods, but I understand a few hikers are seeing the occasional mountain lion…”
Meanwhile, Sue Murray does not intend to spend five months in Fenwick Island while her husband is in the wilderness. The plan is for her to check in with him every two to three weeks when the trail gets close to road access and a hotel to spend the night.
“I’ll be ready to replenish his food supply and provide changes of clothing,” she said. “But what I’m really looking forward to is visiting family and friends that I haven’t seen for a while and who live along the way. Of course, I’ll be ready to really celebrate when he appears at the end of the trail in late July.”
There are two specific sites that Murray has heard other hikers talk about being noteworthy along the journey. The first is McAfee Knob in Virginia, which boasts having the most photographed view on the whole trail. And the Pine Grove Furnace General Store in Cumberland Valley, Pa., is where hikers are challenged to eat half a gallon of ice cream to help them on their way!
For most people hiking the Appalachian Trail for five months, nonstop wouldn’t appear anywhere on their bucket-list. But there is a special motivation for Murray.
“My dad died three years ago, and he introduced me to the outdoors that means so much to me. I’m dedicating this hike to Dad, to keep his spirit moving on.”
Coastal Point readers will have a glimpse of Bob Murray’s journey every couple of months as we track his progress.