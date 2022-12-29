Fenwick Island’s annual communal dip in the frigid waters of the Atlantic is set, once again, for New Year’s Day morning.
“Everyone is welcome to attend and we look forward to a fun way to kick off the new year together,” Fenwick Island Beach Committee chairwoman and Town Council member Jacqueline Napolitano said at the council’s final meeting for the year on Dec. 16.
The Fenwick Freeze will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on the beach at Bayard Street. Pre-www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov.
Preregistration takes place at Town Hall until Dec. 29. Forms are also available on the Town of Fenwick Island’s website, www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov and can be dropped off at town hall until Dec. 29.
Registration is $20 per person through Dec. 29 and $25 on Jan. 1. Registration the day of the event is from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bayard Street beach. Those who have pre-registered can pick up their commemorative long-sleeved t-shirts from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bayard Street.
There will be no rain date for the Freeze. If the event is canceled due to inclement weather, those who have pre-registered can pick up their commemorative long-sleeved t-shirt at from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at Town Hall. There will also be t-shirts for sale to the public on New Year’s Day.
Fenwick Island’s Beach Committee has already turned its attention toward summer events, with plans in the works to bring back Fenwick Flicks — movies shown on the beach during June, July and August, as well as some other community-oriented programs.
The movie nights will also feature games for children and families, Napolitano said.
One such as bringing volleyball back to Fenwick. Once a popular activity where summer businesses competed against each other, the return of volleyball could include “drop-in” games or a full-on summer league, Napolitano said. Location of the volleyball nets has yet to be determined, Napolitano said.