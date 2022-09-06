On Aug. 23, members of the Fenwick Island Lions Club met with the incoming officers of the Indian River High School Leo Club. A luncheon was held at the home of Linda and Tom St. Clair, the advisors from the Lions Club to the Leo Club.
The Leos are a youth organization of Lions Club International. The word LEO stands for “Leadership, Experience and Opportunity.” The two clubs discussed ideas and goals for the upcoming school year.
One of the goals for the Leos this year is to build comradery among club members. They also hope to hold more “promotion events,” such as collecting food for those in need and collecting dog items for local animal shelters.
The Leo Club will have an induction ceremony in November, hoping to induct more than 100 members. All their service hours are recorded by their advisor, Abi Givens.
The Fenwick Island Lions Club has asked the Leo Club for assistance with the Selbyville Halloween Parade. The parade has not been held for two years, so the Lions Club is hoping it will be “better than ever,” representatives said. The parade will be held Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in downtown Selbyville.
Those who are interested in participating in the parade can call Jean Bioni at (240) 416-3806 or call Selbyville Town Hall.