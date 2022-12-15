The Fenwick Freeze returns this year as a fundraiser for the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol and a way to start the new year with a big splash.
Registration has begun for the event, which has become a tradition in Fenwick Island, where families and friends gather for a bracing dip in the ocean on New Year’s Day. The Fenwick Freeze takes place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, on the beach at Bayard Street.
Preregistration is available at Fenwick Island Town Hall until Dec. 29. Forms are also available on the Town of Fenwick Island’s website, at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov, and can be mailed to the Fenwick Island Beach Committee, 800 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island, DE 19944. Checks should be made out to the Fenwick Island Beach Committee.
Registration costs $20 per person through Dec. 29 or $25 on Jan. 1. Registration the day of the event is offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Bayard Street beach. Those who have pre-registered can pick up their commemorative long-sleeved T-shirts from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bayard Street.
There will be no rain date for the Freeze. There will also be T-shirts for sale to the public on New Year’s Day.