Fenwick Island will put on its holiday finery this weekend, with a tree-lighting and holiday potluck at the town hall, set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
Town Clerk Raelene Menominee said this week that the tree-lighting will be accompanied by caroling in the gazebo at the town park, adjacent to the town hall on Coastal Highway.
The holiday music will be led by the Fenwick Island Garden Club, Menominee said. Participants are being asked to bring flashlights or lanterns.
After the tree-lighting, there will be a “shared snacks reception” in the town hall, according to Mayor Vicki Carmean. Anyone attending is being asked to bring their own beverages, as well as a snack or dessert food to share. The reception will continue until 9 p.m.
“As far back as I can remember, the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays have always meant connecting with family and friends,” Carmean wrote in her holiday greeting on the Town’s website. “We are grateful that the COVID-forced isolation of the previous months is no longer keeping us apart.”
Another Fenwick tradition returning this year is the Fenwick Freeze — the Jan. 1 event in which participants begin the new year with a dunk in the frigid ocean water. Fenwick Islanders will take to the water around 10:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Day-of registration will be from 9 to 10 a.m.
Registration for the Fenwick Freeze costs $20 before the event or $25 on the day of the swim, according to Beach Committee Chair Jacque Napolitano. A long-sleeve Fenwick Freeze T-shirt is included with registration. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol. T-shirts and towels will also be available to buy the day of the event, for $25 each. All participants can pick up their shirts the day of the Freeze.
There will be hot chocolate and a bonfire at the Freeze location on Bayard Street to warm up with, for both swimmers and those with the important job of holding their towels.
Registration forms are available at Fenwick Island Town Hall or on the Town website at www.fewickisland.delaware.gov, by clicking on the Fenwick Freeze picture at the top left on the home page — it will be the second photo on the scroll. They can be turned in at town hall through Dec. 29.