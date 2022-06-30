Fenwick Island bonfire

Family and friends gather around the bonfire at the annual Fenwick Island Summer Bonfire back in 2010.

 Coastal Point • File photo

Fenwick Island will celebrate the holiday weekend with the annual Fenwick Island Summer Bonfire on Saturday, July 2, from 7 to 11 p.m., on the beach at Dagsboro Street.

The family-oriented event benefits the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol’s participation in national lifeguard competitions at the end of the summer.

The lifeguards will host games for children (before dark), a large bonfire, music with DJ Sky Brady, glow sticks compliments of the town, a 50-50 raffle, a silent auction and T-shirt sales. The town has been collecting donated items for the silent auction, which can feature such goodies as tickets to concerts and sporting events, gift cards to local restaurants and store – one year a new paddle board was among the items up for auction.

The T-shirt sales and silent auction will be placed at the entrance to the event. Participants should bring their own beach chairs, blankets, flashlights and food.

Staff Reporter

Kerin majored in journalism at Ohio University and has worked as an editor and reporter for monthly, daily and weekly publications in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Delaware since 1983. A native of Baltimore, Md., she has lived in Ocean View since 1996.