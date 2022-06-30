Fenwick Island will celebrate the holiday weekend with the annual Fenwick Island Summer Bonfire on Saturday, July 2, from 7 to 11 p.m., on the beach at Dagsboro Street.
The family-oriented event benefits the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol’s participation in national lifeguard competitions at the end of the summer.
The lifeguards will host games for children (before dark), a large bonfire, music with DJ Sky Brady, glow sticks compliments of the town, a 50-50 raffle, a silent auction and T-shirt sales. The town has been collecting donated items for the silent auction, which can feature such goodies as tickets to concerts and sporting events, gift cards to local restaurants and store – one year a new paddle board was among the items up for auction.
The T-shirt sales and silent auction will be placed at the entrance to the event. Participants should bring their own beach chairs, blankets, flashlights and food.