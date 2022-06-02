The Rev. Woody Wilson, who is leaving Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church after more than 17 years, will be honored at a farewell celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, in the Hope Center on the church grounds in Ocean View.
The celebration will also be for his wife, Christina, and for Christina Trager, who have both resigned from their positions at Mariner’s, where all three were involved with the youth ministry Creating Revolution And Saving Hearts (CRASH).
The Rev. Wilson presented his final sermon at Mariner’s on May 29 and will be take over as pastor of Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin, Md., on Sunday, July 3. The Rev. Ron Schatz, former pastor at Stevenson, is retiring.
The Rev. Wilson’s departure was announced to the congregation in February. His successor will be chosen by the bishop, district superintendent and cabinet. Church leaders will then decide whether or not to receive that person.
Before the Rev. Wilson begins pastoring in Berlin, he and his wife are “spending time doing some resting, and we’re doing some retreats, some spiritual renewal for ourselves,” he told the Coastal Point this week.
“When you’re a pastor, or a member of a pastor’s family, a lot of times you don’t get to feed into yourself. You want to, but you don’t have that time. We want to take that time and rest a little bit. We want to reenergize. We want to grow closer together as a family and closer together in the Lord. We’re looking for what God is saying to us, as far as where we are headed, what God is expecting from us,” he said.
His wife is not going to be working with him at Stevenson and is still deciding about her future plans. The couple do not plan to move, so the Rev. Wilson will commute. They have four children, Brittany Wolski, Kelsea Cornell, Caleb Wilson and Selah Wilson. There are six grandchildren — five boys and one girl — and two more grandsons are expected.
“It’s been a great 17.5 years. We will miss the folks at Mariner’s, but Stevenson is an awesome church. We are excited about the new opportunity of moving to the ‘Coolest Small Town in America,’” he said, referring to Berlin’s official 2014 designation by Budget Travel magazine.
“It’s exciting that the church is right there on Main Street, so there’s a huge mission field right there. I know there are a lot of people who are in the church who I’ve been able to meet already, a lot of wonderful people. It’s a stone church, and there’s a wing with classrooms and also an area for youth. It’s very accommodating for growth,” he said, emphasizing that being lead pastor involves loving the congregation, having discussions and exchanging ideas, not making all the decisions himself.
Now in his 24th year as a pastor, the Rev. Wilson was formerly lead pastor at John Wesley United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, Md., near Princess Anne, and lead pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Laurel, Del., before moving to Mariner’s as associate pastor.
Before attending seminary, he worked for an import and export company, was a private investigator and owned a window blind company.
He felt a calling into the ministry but, “I kept saying to the Lord, ‘I’m OK. I love you and I’m doing your work,’ I kept saying, ‘I’m OK,’ then I would get involved a little bit more and a little bit more in the church. God got my attention, and after about 20 sleepless days and nights, God said, ‘This is what I need you to do.’ So I walked away from it all and I went to seminary at Duke. God is very persistent,” he said.
A native of Fruitland, Md., he grew up attending St. John’s United Methodist Church there, then transferred to Trinity United Methodist in Salisbury, Md.
“I want to thank Mariner’s, the people at Mariner’s, and the community for allowing us to come into their homes, allowing us to be there when we could cry together, the times we could laugh together, the way they opened their hearts to the mission and the ministry, and the way they have helped out many people here in a 25-mile radius and also for their understanding. We were able to plant some churches. We helped out in Honduras, in Puerto Rico. Nobody ever said no. They all found a way to serve and to help, and it was a very wonderful way the community came together.
“We’ve made many friendships that are always going to last. We’re never going to forget that. They helped our family grow. Just being with them, serving with them, made us better,” the pastor said.
“We have nothing but the utmost love for the people. We consider each and every one of them family.”