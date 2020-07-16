In its day, it was known as the Cadillac of barns among those who admire architecture on family farms.
About 60 feet long, and one of the largest in the area, the shingled structure had four or five stalls and a roomy loft. It was a beauty.
“There were bigger barns farther north, but in this area, it was really something,” said Terri Harper Miles, whose great-grandfather, John Harper, built it on the family farm, on Omar Road near Frankford, in the 1930s.
“I helped my father bale hay and put it up in that loft in that barn,” Miles said, the sentiment in her voice mixed with sadness, because the barn was destroyed by fire around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.
“It was lightning. That’s what they said,” Miles’ niece, Karen Anderson of Frankford, said.
“It had lightning rods, but it still got hit. A neighbor went to bathroom and she said, ‘What is that smell?’ She looked out the window and it was all lit up. She could see the outline of it. She called 911. Six people called it in. She called her uncle who does some of the farming now, and he went there.
“It was a complete loss. It burned down to the ground,” Anderson said.
“We’re all broken-hearted,” Miles said.
For Anderson, the loss is particularly distressing, because every thought of the barn brings to mind her beloved grandfather.
“I was 16 when he died in 1997. I picture him around there. When that barn went down, it was like he went down again. Years ago, when my grandfather first died, we had it rough. My father left, so my grandfather was the man in my life. When he died, I could be by that barn and picture him out there, so I had that peace with it. It’s like he died all over again.
“He was always out there doing everything. He barely ever came in the house. He wouldn’t even come and watch me play softball. He didn’t want to leave his animals,” Anderson said.
“He loved his animals and he loved his farm,” Miles said slowly, as though to savor days gone by.
When Miles, 65, of Dagsboro, was a child, she helped her father bale hay and store it in the loft of that barn.
“It was hard work. In later years, when Karen was helping, there was a conveyor belt. Before that it was manpower. It was all manpower. They would drag a wagon to the barn door and the men would throw the bales up there. The kids stayed up in the loft, and we would stack the bales. It was the hottest day of the year when we did hay,” Miles recalled with a slight laugh.
“There was an opening, and you could drop hay through the opening down into the stalls. It was a great way to grow up. It was a lot of hard work. It was your typical way of life. That was the way the rural community ran. We also grew strawberries and shipped them to the city. All these things centered around the barn,” she said.
Three times every year there were hog-killings, followed by sausage-making that drew friends and neighbors from throughout the community.
“In those days, most people had farms, and that is the way they survived. If they didn’t do that, a lot of young men went off and joined Merchant Marines because, you know, the water is close by,” Miles said.
Her great-grandfather, John Harper, had three sons, George, Frank and Louis, who ran the farm, growing corn, soybeans and hay, tending cows and tilling soil with an implement attached to a wagon pulled by a team of horses.
Later, the Harper family ran a filling station, across the street from their home and that stately barn.
“I used to stay with my grandfather, George,” Miles said.
“He told me his father was quite something. In those days, times were tough. There was the Depression, prohibition. The barn was built with bootleg money. His father was known to make really good beer and whiskey. He would go up and down and sell it to his regular customers in the early 1930s. He made it in the woods,” she said.
She laughed as she recalled a story about the men concocting a primitive alarm system, in case authorities went looking for them. They strung wire in ditches and attached cans, so they would hear rattling if anyone approached.
“George was my great-grandfather,” Anderson said. “I was 9 when he passed. He was a little man, and he always wore bib overalls. When he went to the grocery store, he shopped around and went to three stores to get the best deals. He stopped by my house across the street and he always gave me $1, once a week. That was a lot of money back then,” she said.
She saved the bills in a piggy bank, then her mother opened a bank account for her, and Anderson started working when she was 14. By the time she was 16, she was able to buy a $10,000, two-year-old 1995 Honda Civic.
“It all started with that $1,” Anderson said.
“My brother, Paul Jr., and I were the oldest. We had a rope hanging in that barn. We got up on the ledge and swung on the rope and fell into the hay. We made little paths in the hay. Oh, we had so much fun,” Miles said.
Anderson, too, helped stack hay, but there was fun in the barn, too. She and her twin brother, Kevin, who lived next door to their grandparents, would go to the farm after school, head for the barn and play hide-and-seek.
“After school, I’d go in and get a snack, then I’d meet my grandfather at his truck. We’d cut corn down. We went out in the pasture and I hand-fed the cows. I fed them corn,” she said, remembering also giving them alfalfa as a treat.
“I would get that bag of alfalfa. My grandfather had a ton of cows. There were a few of them I considered mine. When they saw me with that alfalfa, they came running,” Anderson said, laughing.
“That’s how we lived our life, if you’re in a farm community. Almost all of your activities center around that barn and things you do there and all the memories,” Miles said.
Anderson said she and her brother went to the beach now and then, “but we were helping snap beans, do the garden, until my grandfather passed. He had ponies. You’d ride those. It was just a different way of life,” she said.
Years ago, there were campfires on the beach and nobody needed a permit, Miles said.
“You knew everybody. I remember back in the ’60s when I was in school, I would get on the school bus and we’d go all the way to Bethany Beach and everybody knew everybody. There were not that many people around. Everyone went to Lord Baltimore School. It was first grade through 12th grade,” she said.
Harper Farm is still active, now growing corn, soybeans, hay and some winter wheat, and caring for cows. Kent Harper, Miles’ brother, is the fourth generation to run it.
A concrete slab, the foundation of the barn, remains since the fire and, in time, a commemorative marker might be placed there, but rebuilding is unlikely.
“I don’t think so,” Miles said slowly, thoughtfully.
“You know, we’re all getting older, so probably not.”