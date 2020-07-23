The Wood family gathers in Middlesex Beach every year for a reunion, but this year, being a “5,” makes it even more special.
Starting in 1975, the family has come to Middlesex from wherever they were. That first year, there were 16 people. This year, there were 39 for the 45th annual gathering.
That’s a pretty good turnout, especially considering that Delaware and the rest of the nation are in the midst of a pandemic, due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Only the two matriarchs, who are in their 80s, and “a few young ones” opted not to attend this year, according to Toni Wood, one of the hosts of the reunion.
Wood, who married into the family, now hosts some of the attendees, along with her husband, Bob, at the Middlesex Beach home they own.
“This year, we toned it down a little,” she said. Trips to the boardwalk, volleyball games and other activities involving potential crowds were eliminated. Dinners and large gatherings were held in Toni and Bob Wood’s yard, to allow for physical distancing. Snacks were pre-packaged by each family, rather than shared.
The family also added two more houses to the total occupied by the various family members during the week, for a total of five, in order for family units to be able to stay separate, but together. Some traditional activities — such as watching Toni and Bob’s daughter Alex compete with other Middlesex Beach lifeguards in a competition — won’t happen this year.
Other traditions, such as the family’s annual “Amazing Race” competition, were modified — instead of mixed teams, the competition was held with “pods” of people from the same family units. The “Amazing Race” activity was modeled loosely after the television show, and includes activities such as scavenger hunts in town, “little tasks, mental and physical challenges,” some of which also have a bit of a “Fear Factor” vibe, Toni Wood said.
The Woods have not been without plenty of things to celebrate this year, in addition to the normal “five-year” fun. While together, they joined in a baby shower and several bridal showers. Sadly, they also remembered Bob Wood’s father, also named Bob, who had passed away since the last reunion.
Once COVID-19 became a health crisis, Wood family members began monitoring Gov. John Carney’s emergency declarations and assessing how the ever-changing guidelines might affect their annual tradition, Toni Wood said.
Wood family members gathered this year from several other states, including California, Texas, Michigan, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Illinois. No matter the distance, the Woods don’t miss the annual reunion, Toni Wood said.
Her cousin-in-law, Tamara Wood, explained that there were three original families — 16 people in all — who made up the first reunion group. As the families expanded, so did the reunion, and the group this year would have been approaching 50, if the pandemic hadn’t kept some from attending.
With the need for extra houses for safe distancing, Toni and Tamara agreed, this year’s reunion couldn’t have happened if the timing of Delaware’s phased “reopening” hadn’t happened as it did.
“We were very grateful when things opened up,” Toni said.
Although both women admitted there was some trepidation about whether 2020 would be the first in almost five decades without a Wood reunion, there was also determination.
“This is something they never miss,” Toni said. When it comes to family gatherings, she said, “There’s Christmas, and there’s beach week.”