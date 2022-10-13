World War II veteran Jack Lynch, who founded VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View and started its popular Chicken Shack, is being remembered as a gentle man and true patriot.
Lynch, 98, of Bayard, died on Oct. 2.
“His funeral last Saturday was a full military funeral with the Honor Guard, gun salute and the Navy folding the flag and giving it to my oldest sister, since our mother has died,” his son, Greg Lynch, told the Coastal Point.
During World War II, he said, his father served in the U.S. Navy as a gunner’s mate on the PT boat the Peacock Lounge, a unit in the motor Torpedo Squadron that was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for outstanding heroism at Mindoro in the Philippines in December 1944.
His son recalled his father telling him about a suicide bomber who planned to attack the PT boat but who was killed. The pilot’s body parts landed on Lynch’s boat, and crew members kicked them off into the water.
Lynch also served in the Korean War, on the destroyer the U.S.S. Shields, DD-596.
He and his wife, Jane E. “Betty” Hudson Lynch, had six children, Gayle Chandler of Dagsboro; Douglas Lynch of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; Gregory Lynch of Polk City, Fla.; Denise Dukes of Frankford; Jane Hawkins of Frankford; and Janice Brosnahan of Dagsboro.
There are 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
“Dad was pretty easy on us,” his son recalled with a slight laugh.
“Mom was the enforcer, but with Dad, we could get away with murder. Both of our parents were good to us. We were, as kids, very destructive on stuff, but he didn’t really punish us. We were raised on a farm. I remember, as a kid, I was on the tractor and I got it stuck out there. It was wet, and I got it buried. Dad came out, and he just shook his head like ‘I don’t know.’ They had to pull it out of there. He was quiet, laidback.
“As a father, he set a very good example. He was respectful, and he treated everybody the way you want to be treated,” his son said.
Both Lynch’s son and his daughter Denise Dukes recalled going with him, with their siblings, and helping at the Chicken Shack.
“We put the sauce on the chicken and flipped the chicken. The Chicken Shack used to be by the ‘totem pole’ in Bethany Beach. It was nice,” Greg Lynch said.
“He was big on that Chicken Shack,” Dukes said.
“We would go, and we got to hand out rolls, chips, sodas. He put us to work. We loved it. We got to taste the chicken. The sauce that they put on the chicken back then — there was a lot more salt in it. I remember I sucked the bone, and it was so good,” Dukes said.
Her father remained healthy and active until spring this year, Dukes said, and even operated farm equipment.
“Around Easter, he went downhill. He was tired. He talked about being tired. He died of congestive heart failure, his kidneys,” she said.
“It hurts, but he lived a good life,” Greg Lynch said.
“He was on the PT boat, and they went to some island and they got prisoners-of-war off, during the war. He got a lot of awards. I didn’t know half of what he did,” his daughter said about her father, who worked as a pipefitter in Seaford during his career.
“Dad always had a garden,” Dukes said.
“He loved gardening. We would pull weeds when we were kids, and we got a quarter. He had 56 acres originally, and he rented to a farmer. He climbed into the combine last year. At 97 years old, he was climbing into those big combines. He was still driving. It’s just good genes. His dad was like 92, and both his grandfathers were in their 90s when they died.
“He was a quiet man. He didn’t say a whole lot, but he was well-loved,” she said.
Lynch’s longtime friend Fulton Loppatto, a fellow member of the American Legion, said Lynch was still working at the Chicken Shack until last year.
“He was the expert. Other people have thermometers to tell when a chicken is done, but he didn’t need a thermometer. He would say, ‘This one’s done. That one’s done,’” Loppatto said.
“He was a remarkable guy, wonderful guy, very laidback. I always enjoyed talking to him. He always helped. He was always willing to do whatever was necessary.”