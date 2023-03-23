The Easter Bunny will be at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church for the annual Family Easter Event on Saturday, March 25, greeting children who will participate in a hunt for thousands of plastic eggs filled with treats.
“Every year, it’s a fun time for the family to come out and experience Easter together and also understand the real reason behind Easter,” said Michelle Christopher, Children’s Worship coordinator for the church, located at 81 Central Ave. in Ocean View.
“We get a lot of good feedback. People enjoy having a community event that is free, that they can take their kids out to and enjoy. Our idea is to bring out the entire family — kids, parents, grandparents,” Christopher said about the gathering, planned for 2 to 4 p.m. on the campus of the Ocean View church and inside its Hope Center.
Planned are snacks and beverages, glitter tattoos, crafts, music played by DJ Randy, Balloon Twister making animals from balloons, and the Easter egg hunt, which will take place outdoors if weather permits and inside if it rains.
Christopher said 3,000 to 4,000 colorful eggs will be hidden.
At Stations of the Cross, for children and adults, visitors will be able to better understand what Jesus endured as they reflect on the holiday, on April 8 this year.
Last year, about 150 guests attended the event, free and open to the public, Christopher said.