Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View is busy getting ready for some special guests.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. till noon, the post will welcome area families for its second Breakfast with Santa. The event is free and open to the public. Guest are asked to bring dry goods and canned goods, which will be donated to area food pantries.
Cind Weese, a member of the post’s Auxiliary and chairperson for youth programs and patriotism, said this week that preparations are well under way for the special breakfast.
After breakfast is served, the program will begin, with a post member reading the holiday classic “The Night Before Christmas” to children, and then, when the time is right, the Jolly Old Elf makes his appearance.
“All of the sudden,” Weese said, “they’ll hear the bells ring and I’ll say, ‘I think it’s Santa!’” Once he makes his entrance, he will settle in to greet each child and give them a small gift with their name on it.
That part takes some preparation on the part of the children’s families, as well as post volunteers, Weese said. When families complete their reservations for the breakfast, they are asked to provide a few ideas for a present for each child who will be attending. Santa will present each youngster with one of the items on the list.
The suggestions should be for a small gift with a price range of $10 to $20, she said. Each child will also receive a goody bag that contains, among other things, an American flag.
Reservations need to be emailed to Weese by Nov. 25 in order to allow time to purchase and wrap the gifts, and so the post knows how many breakfasts they’ll be serving. Last year, Weese said, 76 children and adults attended the breakfast.
Weese said the menu includes pancakes and sausage, prepared by post members that morning. Members of the Auxiliary also will be on hand to serve breakfast to the families, she said.
“It’s really nice,” she said, adding that the members enjoy entertaining the families and seeing the little ones interact with Santa, who will greet each child by name and pose for photographs. Balloon artist Lori Showalter will also be on hand to craft balloons into holiday shapes for the children.
Breakfast will be served at 9:15 a.m.
Reservations for Breakfast with Santa can be made by emailing Weese at cindyvfwaux7234@yahoo.com no later than Nov. 25. Emails should include the number of adults accompanying the children (two adults maximum), as well as each child’s name, age and two or three suggestions for gifts. Weese said “Santa’s elves” will make every effort to accommodate the suggestions, but if they can’t be found, an appropriate substitution will be made.
Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 is located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View.