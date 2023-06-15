Craving fresh seasonal fruit, grown locally? Pick your own! With multiple U-Pick farms to choose from, your biggest issue will be figuring out which ones to visit. While you’re at it, make it a full day and pop into some of our favorite visiting farms and say hello to resident alpaca, sheep, cows, horses and goats. Don’t forget to stock up on all the tasty farm goodies!
Parsons Farm
Seasonal u-picks include strawberries, blueberries, peaches, apples, and pumpkins. Visit the store for local eggs, veggies and baked goods. And don’t forget to stop by goat mountain! | parsonsfarmsproduce.com
Bennett Orchards
Pick your own blueberries, peaches, and nectarines or pop by a local farmers market to purchase. | www.bennettorchards.com
Mr. Peppers Pumpkin Patch
Open late September for pumpkin picking and hay rides. | facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070709395729
Kingsley Orchard
Offering 6-8 different types of blueberries for picking. | www.kingsleyorchards.com
Magee Farms
U-pick strawberries, fresh flowers, vegetables, honey, jams, etc. available at both farm stands. | www.mageefarms.com
Brittingham Farms
Visit their lavender field, pet the sheep, and purchase handmade lavender and woolen goods. | www.brittinghamfarms.com
Story Hill Farms
Learn about regenerative agriculture, visit the wildflower meadow, and meet their heritage chickens, mini-donkeys, horse and goats. Don’t forget to stop by the store for tasty treats to take on the road! | .storyhillmoos.com
Four Acres Living
Curating and selling natural products centered around alpaca. Tour the farm and take an alpaca walk! | fouracresliving.com
T.S. Smith Orchard Point Market (Day-trip)
On your drive to Bridgeville, pop by to pet the goats, chickens and bunnies, and stay for the fresh market, deli, and bakery. | orchardpointmarket.com