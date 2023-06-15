Paddling against the choppy tides of the Indian River Bay. Dining on a locally caught bounty of crabs and oysters. Hiking through woodlands and acknowledging the surrounding biodiverse wildlife.
Such activities are synonymous with coastal Delaware’s past and present. Today, they’re carried out recreationally by tourists and locals alike, but centuries prior, they were part of the daily lifestyle of the Nanticoke Indian tribe, the “First People of the First State.” Originating from the Algonquian term “Nantaquak,” which translates as “the tidewater people,” the Nanticoke Indians’ first recorded history dates to 1608, when Captain John Smith sailed the Chesapeake Bay. But their history as a people began more than 10,000 years ago.
While there are other significant landmarks memorializing the Nanticokes’ history in Delaware, including the Phillips Landing monument and the Askekesky Reservation marker, one of most notable sites that commemorates generations of Native American history and the legacy of their ancestors is the Nanticoke Indian Museum.
Sterling Street, museum coordinator for 12 years before his retirement in April 2023, noted that everything the museum has to offer — from its renovation to its assortment of Native American treasures — is a direct result of the Nanticoke peoples’ efforts.
All of the stone artifacts were donated by Nanticoke families from personal collections, unearthed on their own farms. One artifact, known as the Clovis Point, dates to the Paleoindian period, 9,500 B.C. or earlier.
Bonnie Hall, a former tribal council member and Southern Delaware Tourism’s current board chair, pointed out that one of the first things patrons see upon entering the museum is the Nanticoke Indian flag, which is displayed to welcome visitors into the Nanticokes’ most prized possession.
Attracting approximately 2,500 visitors each year, the museum houses thousands of artifacts handmade by Nanticoke ancestors and living elders that showcase their lifestyle and traditions. Exhibitions of their master craftsmanship display beaded jewelry, arrowheads, pottery, a headdress and headband belonging to former chiefs, and baskets carved from peach pits and walnuts.
Daguerreotype photos of Nanticoke ancestors sit proudly in exhibit cases, their patient expressions would perhaps smile if they could see their dream to attain visibility as an Indian nation realized through the museum in which their likeness stands.
Along with farming and fishing tools, many of the items in the museum chronicle the ancestors’ way of life as hunters, farmers and gatherers, illustrating their reciprocal connection to the land and the Indian River.
As the only Native American museum located in Delaware, the collection also features items belonging to other North American tribes, such as traditional clothing from the Northern Plains region, as well as Hopi and Zuni kachina dolls. Other facets of the museum include a modest Native American library, a miniature replica of a Nanticoke village and a gift shop selling genuine handicrafts.
As living connections to the past, many of the staff members are open to sharing their personal stories about growing up in the Indian River community.
The new museum coordinator, June Harmon-Robbins, also known by her Indian name of Morning Star, recalled her loving, but difficult childhood growing up in a family of 13 children, with no electricity or running water.
“My family grew produce. They would sell local groceries to the store, but they were also not allowed in the building. They wouldn’t recognize the Nanticoke Native Americans at that time,” she said.
The museum has a special significance to Harmon-Robbins: the structure was established by her great-grandfather Isaac Harmon, who donated the land to build a two-room schoolhouse for Nanticoke Indian children in 1921. During the time of segregation, however, the State assumed control of the Harmon School, renaming it Warwick No. 225 and reclassifying it as a school for Black children.
While the edifice remained unoccupied for many years, the Nanticoke Indian tribe was eventually able to repurpose the structure into an indelible symbol of their collective strength and sense of community establishing the museum in 1984.
Hanging on the wall in the museum is one of Harmon-Robbins’ favorite exhibits: a newspaper clipping of her father from 1930, chronicling the last Nanticoke powwow before the Great Depression. Another photo documents the moment when her great-grandfather was told he was the owner of more than 800 acres of land.
By the 18th century, many of the Nanticoke Indians had become displaced from the Eastern Shore, forced to leave their home by English colonists and travel to other regions, in Oklahoma, New York and Pennsylvania. While the Nanticoke way of life was lost to those who assimilated into other tribes or white society, her ancestors, the Harmons, were amongst the Nanticokes who remained in the region.
Since Isaac Harmon was one of the Nanticoke elders who continued to lay the foundation for their tribe to be recognized by the State — with his name appearing on the incorporation documents from 1881 — she honors her relatives’ fortitude by continuing to uphold their traditions.
“I’m living up to my relatives’ expectations of keeping their heritage alive,” said Harmon-Robbins.
While many of the Nanticokes’ historical artifacts are preserved behind glass, the museum offers a more interactive approach when it comes to the ongoing conservation of their worldview and traditions. While many of the museum’s presentations center on Nanticoke history, resident storyteller and Cherokee descendant Raggatha “Ragghi” Rain hosts special storytime events at the museum, reciting legends that’ve been passed down through generations.
The legend of “The Turtle and the Creation Story” — which details how their land was first formed on a turtle’s back to create Turtle Island, or North America — may have been adopted by the Nanticoke Indians from other tribal nations, but the myth has become synonymous with the community’s identity. The Nanticoke Indians of the Delaware Bay region are designated as the Turtle Clan, with a representation of Turtle Island featured on their tribe’s symbol.
“No matter how often these legends are shared, we walk away with a renewed spirit and swelled pride in who we are as a people,” said Hall.
In addition to the museum’s special events celebrating Heritage Day and Native American Heritage Month, the Nanticoke Indian Association will be hosting their 45th annual powwow at Hudson Fields in Milton on Sept. 9-10.
“The annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the tribe’s pride and joy,” said Hall, noting that the event gives the Nanticoke people a platform to share their traditions with the public.
Between the months of April and December, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The price of admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children younger than 12. For more information on the Nanticoke Indian Museum, visit www.nanticokeindians.org.