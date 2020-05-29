11 Main & McCabe Streets Selbyville, DE 19975
http://www.selbyvillelibrary.org/
302-436-8195
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
On Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library hosts The Stitchers, a club for people of all ages who are interested in needlecraft. On Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the library invites anyone to help maintain the library garden.
On Tuesdays at 10 a.m., the library offers kid’s storytime with Miss Shelly. On Mondays at 11 a.m., the library offers Craft Time for pre-school aged children. On Thursdays at 4 p.m., the library offers Craft Time for elementary students.