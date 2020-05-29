Rehoboth Public Library

226 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
http://www.rehobothlibrary.org/
(302) 227-8044
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
On Wednesdays from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the library offers beginner ballroom dancing classes taught by Thom Pemberton. The classes are $10 per person per class.
On Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the library offers Socrates Cafe, a gathering of philosophically-minded inquirers asking broad-based, timeless and meaningful questions about life.
On Fridays at 2 p.m., the library offers Crafternoon, a crafting session where adults can work on their own projects or do the craft that the library has planned.