18585 Coastal Hwy, Suite 1
Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Rainy vacation day? Too hot outside? Too cold? Don't let Mother Nature ruin your day, come spend it at Midway. We are an independently owned multiplex bringing all of the hottest upcoming movies right here to Rehoboth Beach, and some in 3D! No day out is complete without a full cinematic experience, which is why we provide our comfortable seats, high quality speakers and digital projectors, and stadium style theater layouts for your benefit. Also, our theater provides handicap seating and assistive listening devices if needed.