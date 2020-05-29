Lewes Public Library

111 Adams Ave Lewes, DE 19958
(302) 645-2733
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.
On Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library offers drop-in computer help, offering a chance to ask computer related questions and obtain instruction related to PCs and Microsoft Office.
On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., the library offers Children’s Learning Garden storytime. On Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., the children’s librarian, Miss Maureen, offers pre-school storytime, and, on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., she offers infant and toddler storytime.